Miranda sets another Twins record, reaching base in 12 straight plate appearances
Another day, another Minnesota Twins record for Jose Miranda.
A day after setting a Twins franchise record by producing hits in 10 consecutive plate appearances following a 4-for-4 performance in Friday's loss to the Houston Astros, Miranda reached in his first two at-bats against the Astros on Saturday to reach base in 12 consecutive plate appearances, another Twins record. That's also the longest streak in the majors this season.
Miranda's hitting streak did come to an end in the first inning when he was hit by a pitch from Astros starter Hunter Brown. But that didn't slow Miranda's torrid pace as he later hit an RBI single off Brown as part of a three-run second inning for the Twins as they took a 5-0 lead.
Saturday's game was still live at the time of publication.