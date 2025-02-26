Two Star Outfielders Provide Texas Rangers With Incredibly High Ceiling
The Texas Rangers are one of a few clubs that look poised to bounce back in a major way in 2025.
After defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series in 2023, they failed to replicate that level of success in 2024. The Rangers won only 78 games in the regular season and didn’t qualify for the playoffs.
Texas is primed to get back on track after a strong winter, addressing a few needs on the roster. Jake Burger and Joc Pederson will add pop to the lineup, while the entire bullpen was revamped.
As long as their key contributors can stay healthy, the Rangers are going to make noise this upcoming campaign.
However, this isn’t a team that will be falling by the wayside anytime soon.
There are a lot of long-term building blocks in place already, as Texas should be able to sustain success for years to come.
Two players who are going to be integral in that are outfielders Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter.
There are a lot of young, talented outfielders in the MLB right now, evidenced by the All-Under-25 team that Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic (subscription required) put together.
Langford and Carter were only honorable mentions this time around, but they have the skill sets to move up the list and claim one of the four spots that went to Jackson Chouirio of the Milwaukee Brewers, Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners, Corbin Carroll of the Diamondbacks and Jackson Merrill of the San Diego Padres.
Chourio barely beat out Langford, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft and was on the Opening Day roster in 2024 not even a year later.
Lanford was productive with a .253/.325/.415 slugging percentage, hitting 16 home runs with 25 doubles, 74 RBI and 19 stolen bases. There were no signs of him being overmatched despite the aggressive promotion; he played in 44 minor league contests before making his debut.
Already possessing excellent bat-to-ball skills and strike zone recognition, his ceiling is sky-high since he will be an annual 25/25 threat.
Carter was on the All-Under-25 team heading into the 2024 campaign after an impressive cameo in 2023.
Unfortunately, the injury bug bit him hard last year and his production was negatively impacted as a result.
In 162 plate appearances, he recorded a ghastly .188/.272/.361 slash line. He hit five home runs, six doubles and two triples, but his impact at the plate and in the field both waned.
A second-round pick in the 2020 MLB draft, Carter made his debut at only 21 years old.
He is going to be 22 on Opening Day this season, and he isn’t even scratching the surface of his potential yet.
Rangers fans are a fortunate bunch since they will get to watch Langford and Carter roam the outfield grass for years to come.