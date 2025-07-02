Inside The Rangers

Watch: Former Rangers Top Prospect Belts First Big League Homer

This Texas Rangers rookie just checked off the first major milestone of his big league career.

Jul 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A hat and glove of a Texas Rangers player during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A hat and glove of a Texas Rangers player during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The first half the 2025 Texas Rangers' season was largely characterized by the team's struggles at the plate, with just about every hitter in the clubhouse struggling in one way or another.

This included former top prospect Alejandro Osuna, who was called up back in May after getting off to a blazing hot start down in Triple-A.

Osuna, who was named the Rangers' minor league player of the year in 2024, was promoted in hopes that he could provide some sort of juice for Texas' sputtering bats. But so far, he has been unable to adjust to life at the MLB level.

Across the 50 at-bats Osuna had prior to Tuesday night's matchup against the Baltimore Orioles, the 22-year-old was only hitting .160 and had an OPS sitting at .475.

It's clear that Osuna hasn't exactly gotten the hang of hitting at the big league level, but Tuesday night could very well have provided the spark the rookie needs to start turning things around.

This spark came in the bottom of the fifth, when Osuna came up to bat for the third time of the night with a runner on second and the Rangers nursing a one-run lead.

Two pitches later, the lead was extended to three runs after Osuna belted a ball deep over the right field wall for the first home run of his Major League career.

The career milestone sparked a massive run for Texas, who ended up blowing the contest wide open for what ended up being a much-needed 10-2 win that snapped a two-game skid.

In addition to that being a moment Osuna will never forget, this homer could also be just the thing he needs in order to get back on track with the bat in his hands.

He started things off on a hot-streak following his call up, but has become one of the team's worst hitters in recent weeks.

This steep downturn in production led the team's legendary skipper, Bruce Bochy, to reduce the number of plate appearances Osuna received in favor of more productive options.

Now, with his first career homer under his belt, it will be interesting to see whether or not the rookie can start finding more offensive success.

