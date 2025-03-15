Watch: Texas Rangers Starting Pitcher Hit With Comebacker, Fractures Wrist
With the start of the regular season right around the corner for the Texas Rangers, they recently suffered a tough blow in spring training.
In their most recent game, Rangers starter Jon Gray was hit by a comebacker and suffered a fractured wrist on his pitching arm.
Injuries to the starting rotation were a significant storyline for Texas last year, with the unit struggling to stay healthy.
Now, they will be going into the campaign with a key member of the unit injured.
Last season, the veteran right-hander totaled a 5-6 record and 4.47 ERA in just over 100 innings of work.
While it wasn’t a spectacular campaign for the veteran, he has generally been a reliable back-end of the rotation pitcher.
As shown in the video below, Gray was hit hard by this comebacker and will certainly be missing an extended period of time.
Fortunately for the Rangers, the starting rotation is still in better shape than it was last year, and they should be able to survive Gray missing time.
With two talented prospects in Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter trying to make the Opening Day roster, that just became a bit more likely with this injury to Gray.
Texas has high expectations for the 2025 campaign after finishing under .500 last season, but health is going to be important if they're going to reach expectations.
With Cody Bradford also dealing with some elbow soreness, the depth of the organization is being tested early. Fortunately, they are in a better position this year compared to last to overcome such issues.
For Gray, hopefully his recovery is a quick one.
Being hit with a comebacker is certainly a scary moment, but the situation could have been much worse.
There is yet to be a timeline revealed for the veteran's recovery at the time of writing, but missing a good chunk of time is to be expected.