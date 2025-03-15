Texas Rangers Pitcher's Injury Deals Starting Rotation Devastating Blow
The Texas Rangers have been dealing with their fair share of injuries this spring.
Wyatt Langford missed some time with an oblique injury, but he did make his spring training debut a few days ago.
Adolis Garcia is expected to be ready for opening day, but he was banged up, as well.
Pitching is where the injuries become concerning.
Cody Bradford has had some elbow pain, and the team has already ruled him out for opening day. He was never expected to be the opening day starter, but he will miss his first few starts of 2025.
Jacob deGrom had his start scratched, as well. Now, he did pitch in a minor league game to get his work in, but anytime deGrom has to miss a start it is concerning.
Jon Gray is the next name on the list.
Gray started Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. However, the first batter of the fourth inning, Michael Toglia, hit a first-pitch fastball right back at him. The 106.4 MPH line drive hit Gray in the upper body, but luckily did not hit his face or head. Still, the right-hander was forced to leave the game after wearing the liner back at him.
Kennedi Landry of MLB.com posted a video of the play to X (formerly Twitter).
The first three innings of his start were very good. He did not allow a run while scattering four hits, striking out two batters and walking none.
The 33-year-old was able to walk off the field, but the news on his injury is not good.
Per Manny Randhawa of MLB.com, Gray suffered a fractured right wrist after being struck by the line drive.
This is not the first time Gray has worn a line drive back at him.
In April of 2023, the former first-round pick was hit by a comebacker against the Houston Astros. That ball was hit 109.3 MPH, and squared him up in the elbow. The ball hit him so hard, he was worried his arm might be broken.
It is just freak luck that it has happened to Gray twice since 2023. But it is never fun getting hit by a ball that hard, let alone in a scary part of the body.
The broken wrist is not an ideal diagnosis for an already injured team. The timeline for his return has not yet been revealed, but he will definitely start the season on the IL as the injury is to his throwing hand.