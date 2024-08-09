Inside The Rangers

Weather Forces Texas Rangers Into Saturday Doubleheader Against New York Yankees

The Texas Rangers and New York Yankees will play a doubleheader starting at 12:05 p.m. Saturday at Yankee Stadium because of inclement weather forecasted for Friday night.

Sep 9, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; The tarp lays over the field during a rain delay prior to the start of the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Maybe this is the type of reset the Texas Rangers need.

The Rangers' series opener against the New York Yankees on Friday night has been postponed due to weather. The clubs will play a traditional doubleheader starting at 12:05 p.m. (CT) Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

The forecast calls for persistent rain throughout Friday night.

The Rangers, who spent Thursday's off day celebrating their 2023 World Series with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., last played a doubleheader on May 8 in Oakland. That doubleheader was scheduled. The Rangers split the two games, including a wild 12-11 win in Game 2. Texas was five games over .500 at the time and in first place in the American League West. The Rangers were swept by the Rockies in Colorado in the ensuing series, and dropped into second place. By June 21, the Rangers were trailing the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros.

Texas trails both teams by 5.5 games.

Saturday's doubleheader, with Game 2 starting about 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1, will air in North Texas on Bally Sports Southwest. Only Aug. 10 tickets are valid for the doubleheader.

The Rangers were last rained out on June 6, 2022, at Cleveland. The Rangers and Yankees played a doubleheader on Oct. 4, 2022 at Globe Life Field. On May 6-7, 2022, consecutive Rangers-Yankees games in the Bronx were rained out, forcing a doubleheader on May 8 at Yankee Stadium, and the extra game at Globe Life Field.

Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

