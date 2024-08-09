Orchestral Creed To Presidential Cowboy Boots, A Complete Video, Image Recap Of Texas Rangers White House Visit
The Texas Rangers visited the White House and President Biden on Thursday to celebrate the club's first World Series title.
Manager Bruce Bochy presented Biden with a gold-trimmed No. 46 Rangers jersey and specially-made black cowboy boots.
The Rangers stopped in Washington, D.C., ahead of their six-game road trip, which starts at 6:05 p.m. Friday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx and concludes with a three-game series against the Red Sox in Boston.
If you missed the Thursday afternoon event, which aired live on whitehouse.gov, here's a collection of social media posts from the Rangers, players, media, and the White House.
If you missed the ceremony, here's video of the complete 26-minute event at the White House.
The Rangers social media team posted videos and images from the team's visit, including the White House orchestra playing the team's 2023 rallying song, Creed's "Higher," as the players, coaches, and staff filed in.
President Biden greeted the team with Rangers general manager Chris Young in the East Room of the White House. The Rangers won their first championship by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the 2023 Fall Classic on November 1.
Biden's official POTUS social media feed welcomed the club with a post.
"From fighting hard just to make the postseason to bringing home your first-ever title – The Texas @Rangers set the bar higher. Welcome to the White House," the post read.
