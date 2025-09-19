What Rangers Must do in Final Nine Games to Clinch Unlikely Playoff Berth
The Texas Rangers know what they must do to claim an American League playoff berth. It’s not impossible, but it’s not exactly realistic, either.
The Rangers (79-74) had an awful three-game series in Houston, which ended on Monday. The day off on Thursday surely left Texas in a contemplative mood. The hope was to win at least two out of three from the Astros (84-69) and make it a three-team race in the American League West down the stretch.
Instead, Texas lost all three games, fell behind by five games in the division and will keep tabs on the Astros and the Seattle Mariners (84-69) as they face off this weekend in Houston for the AL West lead. They’re tied for the lead with nine games left.
Rangers Playoff Math
Texas did nearly catastrophic damage to its playoff hopes with the sweep at the hands of the Astros. The Rangers could still make the playoffs, but the math is an uphill climb.
The Rangers are now chasing the Boston Red Sox for the final wild card berth. Texas also has the Cleveland Guardians sitting in front of it. The red-hot Guardians are trying to chase down the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central.
But let’s say Boston is the team to catch. The Red Sox are four games ahead of the Rangers. With nine games remaining, Texas needs five more wins than Boston to claim that berth. Boston also has a magic number of six to claim a playoff berth over Texas, a combination of Red Sox losses and Rangers wins.
If Texas wins six of its final nine games of the season, then Boston can only win one of its final nine games, for a difference of five games, to put the Rangers in the playoffs. That’s why the sweep was so disastrous for Texas. It has practically no margin for error now.
For Texas to win the division it will need to win six more games than either Houston or Seattle. The Rangers have lost the tiebreakers against both teams so they must win the division outright.
The most likely outcome in the final nine games is Texas’ postseason drought growing to two seasons.
Texas Rangers Playoff Race
AL West Race (after Sept. 18)
Houston Astros: 84-69 (tied for division lead)
Seattle Mariners: 84-69 (tied for division lead)
Texas Rangers: 79-74 (5.0 games behind)
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (9 games): Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (9 games): Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (9 games): Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
AL Wild Card Race
(after Sept. 18)
New York Yankees: 86-67 (3.0 games ahead)
Houston Astros: 83-69 (1.0 games ahead)
Seattle Mariners: 83-69 (1.0 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 83-70 (final wild card berth)
Cleveland Guardians: 81-71 (1.5 games behind final berth)
Texas Rangers: 79-74 (4.0 games behind final berth)