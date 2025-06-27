Texas Rangers Move Slugger Wyatt Langford to Injured List Before Mariners Series
ARLINGTON — For the second time this season Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford is on the 10-day injured list.
The Rangers made the move during pre-game of Friday’s contest with the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. The move is back dated to Wednesday. He is officially listed with a left oblique strain.
More News: Texas Rangers Midseason Grades Highlight Terrific Pitching, Terrible Offense
The Rangers called up infielder/outfielder Michael Helman to take his spot on the 26-man roster.
Alejandro Osuna started in left field while Evan Carter started in center field.
More News: Elvis Andrus Set for Texas Rangers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Langford has not played since Tuesday. He spoke to reporters briefly in the clubhouse on Friday and said that the strain was not as serious as the one he experienced in spring training. He said it was not causing him pain and considered it more of an “annoyance.”
He also said it wasn’t any one swing recently that led to the injury. He’s been dealing with it for a couple of weeks. He also said he wasn’t going to play on Friday regardless of any IL move.
More News: Rangers Struggles Have Them 'Trending to the Sell Side' Ahead of Trade Deadline
That, in part, is why the Rangers are making the move now.
When manager Bruce Bochy spoke to reporters earlier on Friday, the move was not made but it was being discussed.
“It’s a tough call when you’re dealing with something like this because you can’t test it every day because you’ve got to rest,” Bochy said.
More News: Rangers Ace Has Entered Heated AL Cy Young Race After Dominant Showing
Langford was on the IL earlier this year with a right oblique strain from April 9-20.
He has a .232/.308/.421 slash with 13 home runs and 31 RBI in 67 games so far this season. The second-year pro was the Rangers’ first round pick (No. 4 overall) in the 2023 MLB draft and he made his MLB debut on opening day last year.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.