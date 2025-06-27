Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers Move Slugger Wyatt Langford to Injured List Before Mariners Series

The Texas Rangers expect to have one of their top outfielders back on Saturday, but how they’ll make room for him is a question.

Matthew Postins

Jun 18, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford (36) is greeted in the dugout after scoring during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
Jun 18, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford (36) is greeted in the dugout after scoring during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARLINGTON — For the second time this season Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford is on the 10-day injured list.

The Rangers made the move during pre-game of Friday’s contest with the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. The move is back dated to Wednesday. He is officially listed with a left oblique strain.

More News: Texas Rangers Midseason Grades Highlight Terrific Pitching, Terrible Offense

The Rangers called up infielder/outfielder Michael Helman to take his spot on the 26-man roster.

Alejandro Osuna started in left field while Evan Carter started in center field.

More News: Elvis Andrus Set for Texas Rangers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Langford has not played since Tuesday. He spoke to reporters briefly in the clubhouse on Friday and said that the strain was not as serious as the one he experienced in spring training. He said it was not causing him pain and considered it more of an “annoyance.”

He also said it wasn’t any one swing recently that led to the injury. He’s been dealing with it for a couple of weeks. He also said he wasn’t going to play on Friday regardless of any IL move.

More News: Rangers Struggles Have Them 'Trending to the Sell Side' Ahead of Trade Deadline

That, in part, is why the Rangers are making the move now.

When manager Bruce Bochy spoke to reporters earlier on Friday, the move was not made but it was being discussed.

“It’s a tough call when you’re dealing with something like this because you can’t test it every day because you’ve got to rest,” Bochy said.

More News: Rangers Ace Has Entered Heated AL Cy Young Race After Dominant Showing

Langford was on the IL earlier this year with a right oblique strain from April 9-20.

He has a .232/.308/.421 slash with 13 home runs and 31 RBI in 67 games so far this season. The second-year pro was the Rangers’ first round pick (No. 4 overall) in the 2023 MLB draft and he made his MLB debut on opening day last year.  

For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.

Published
Matthew Postins
MATTHEW POSTINS

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.

Home/News