What Rangers Must Do to Clinch Playoff Berth in Final 15 Games
The Texas Rangers are 14-4 since Aug. 22. In that time, they played their way into the American League playoff race.
Texas has trimmed the Houston Astros’ lead in the AL West Division to two games, with the Seattle Mariners now tied for the lead in the division. Meanwhile, the Rangers are 2.0 games behind the Mariners for the final AL wild card berth. To make the postseason, the Rangers will have to vault past at least one of them.
Friday’s opener with the New York Mets marks the final stretch of the season. The Rangers, the Astros and the Mariners each have 15 games remaining. Here’s what the Rangers (77-70) must do to overcome the Mariners and the Astros to reach the playoffs.
Clinching an AL Wild Card Berth
For the Rangers to clinch an AL Wild Card berth and pass the Mariners, they will need to win three more games than Seattle in the final 15 games. Here’s why.
The Rangers cannot end up tied with the Mariners and make the playoffs. Seattle has the head-to-head tiebreaker. So, if Texas and Seattle end up tied, then Seattle gets the berth. The Rangers must win three more games than the Mariners and that’s based on the math. Texas can’t take on Seattle directly as the season series between the two teams is over.
Clinching the AL West Division
That’s a bit more complicated since Seattle is now tied with the Astros and could ultimately overtake them to win the division. The tiebreaker situation is worth understanding, should Houston and Texas end up in a tie.
Entering the meeting next week, Texas has a 6-4 edge in the season series. So, if the Rangers win one more game against the Astros, then they would have the tiebreaker should it come to that. If Texas and Houston end up tied, then the Rangers would win the tiebreaker and win the division or the playoff berth, whatever they’re tied for. So, the Rangers only need to win two more games than the Astros in the final 15 games.
Remaining Head-to-Head Games
Texas and Houston will meet for three more games starting on Monday at Daikin Park. The Rangers may have caught a break. It’s unlikely Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez will pitch in the series, as both are set to start this weekend.
After Texas leaves Houston, the Astros get a day off. So does Texas. While the Rangers will host the Miami Marlins next Friday, Houston will have to deal with Seattle for three more games at Daikin Park.
It all sets up for a dramatic week of baseball that will likely determine who has the upper hand in the AL West for the final week of the season.
Texas Rangers Playoff Race
AL West Race (after Sept. 11)
Houston Astros: 79-68
Seattle Mariners: 79-68
(Magic number to clinch AL West: 16)
Texas Rangers: 77-70 (2.0 games behind)
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (15 games): Sept. 12-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (15 games): Sept. 12-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (15 games): Sept. 12-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
AL Wild Card Race
New York Yankees: 81-65 (2.5 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 81-66 (2.0 games ahead)
Seattle Mariners: 79-68 (last berth)
Texas Rangers: 77-70 (2.0 games behind final berth)