Former NL MVP Sharpens Fast in First Rangers Spring Training Action

The Texas Rangers don’t have much time to waste when it comes to Andrew McCutchen. So far, he’s not giving them much to worry about at the plate.

McCutchen played in his second straight spring training game on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs. He batted sixth and played left field, which was a day after he was the designated hitter and hit third against the San Diego Pardes.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

So far, he’s making the flier the Rangers took on him look intriguing.

Andrew McCutchen’s Opening Act

Andrew McCutchen joins @JaredSandler on his first day in camp ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uuYLsDOiGO — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) March 6, 2026

Against the Cubs he went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk, the second straight day he’s drive in a run. He drew the walk in his opening at-bat. He later doubled to drive in a run.

On Monday, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout. McCutchen admitted that he hadn’t taken much batting practice against live pitching during the offseason. So, his exit velocities for his hits early in camp are notable.

His first at-bat on Monday was a lineout off right-hander Randy Vásquez. The exit velocity on that hit was 100.9 mph. When he doubled off left-hander Luis Gutierrez in the fifth inning for an RBI, the exit velo was 104.1 mph.

His lineout against the Cubs had an exit velocity of 107.6 mph. Only his double on Tuesday fell below 100 mph.

The exit velocities indicate hard contact with the baseball, something that’s intriguing for a player that has seen little live pitching this offseason. Also notable was that his hit was off a left-handed pitcher.

That’s his value to the Rangers at the plate. As a right-handed hitter with good splits against left-handers, he could be a good counter to left-hander Joc Pederson, who is expected to be the DH against right-handed hitters. To give Texas roster flexibility, the 39-year-old McCutchen must show that he can play a corner outfield spot, too. He played little in the field in the last three seasons with the Pirates.

His last three seasons in Pittsburgh were serviceable, with a slash of .242/.345/.391 with 45 home runs and 150 RBI.

His career numbers include a slash of .271/.365/.457/.822 with 332 home runs and 1,152 RBI over 17 seasons. He’s a five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger award winner, and the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 2013. He is MLB’s active leader in games played (2262) and at bats (8350), while ranking in the top five in runs (2nd, 1290), walks (2nd, 1183), and hits (3rd, 2266).

The Rangers are hoping to squeeze on more good year out of McCutchen — assuming he shows them enough to make the team.