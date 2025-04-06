What To Make of Texas Rangers Offensive Struggles Through Nine Games
The Texas Rangers are off to a strong start in terms of their record, opening the year at 7-2 through nine games. Their pitching has been outstanding through the first few games, but on the other side of things, their offensive production has been staggeringly poor at times.
While not everyone in the lineup is having difficulty, there are definitely a few notable players who are having a tough go of things.
Through nine games, the Rangers rank No. 29 in batting average as a team across the MLB (.190), No. 29 in OBP (.267), tied for No. 21 in RBI (29), and are tied for No. 25 in OPS (.613). Intriguingly enough though, they have been prolific when it comes to hitting home runs, as they are tied for No. 8 in the league there with 11 of them.
When looking through the lineup, the most notable struggles have been experienced by Joc Pederson, Corey Seager, and Marcus Semien. While other hitters are batting below .200 average, these three have had the most difficulty when it comes to producing much in the way of runs.
Jake Burger and Adolis Garcia both have two home runs a piece, with six and four RBI a piece, which helps make their low batting averages tolerable.
Pederson has been the one at the center of the offensive mishaps though, as he has played eight of the games as a designated hitter, and in that span, he is slashing .120/.241/.160 with no home runs or RBI, two runs, four total bases, and three walks to four strikeouts.
He has had a tough time connecting with the ball over all else, as he has seen the pitches well generally speaking, but at only 32nd percentile barrell % and 27th percentile hard-hit % according to Baseball Savant, he is struggling to connect on pitches.
These difficulties for him as well as Seager and Semien, who are both hitting below .170 average with three or less RBI a piece, are holding the team back from being a truly dominant two-headed monster between effective pitching and quality batting.
If they can manage to turn things around, which odds are they will given this is only a small sample size, they could find themselves pushing for a postseason appearance this year, and potentially even making a run for the division title.
It will be intriguing to see how batting mechanics change in the coming weeks to try and circumvent these batting setbacks, and if the team can get everyone on the same page offensively.