Who is Rangers' Most Likely Top Prospect to be Dealt at Trade Deadline?
The Texas Rangers aren’t shy when it comes to making moves. The club has already been active this season, whether it’s trading a former top prospect like Jonathan Ornelas, designating Kevin Pillar for assignment or waiving starting centerfielder Leody Taveras, the goal is to constantly improve the roster.
The news that Joc Pederson is going to miss significant time with a fractured hand likely accelerates the urgency to make a deal. The Rangers obviously need help at designated hitter and could use a reliable bullpen arm to close out games.
Rangers general manager Chris Young likely has that on his mind and more, even with the MLB trade deadline still two months away. What pieces would the Rangers be willing to part with to make the club better and remain in contention in the American League West?
Who is the Rangers most-likely prospect to trade before the deadline?
One prospect floated in the recent article from Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller is 22-year-old outfielder Dylan Dreiling, who is currently playing for the High-A Hub City Spartanburgers.
Why does moving Dreiling, currently ranked the ninth-best prospect in the Rangers system, make sense?
In Kelly's view, Dreiling needs more runway to be make progress in the organization. His slash after 39 games is .224/.343/.374 with five home runs and 25 RBI. In his last year at Tennessee he batted .341 and hit 23 home runs.
So there's power in that bat, but it hasn't been properly unleashed at the minor league level yet. But, because of his college track record and the fact that the Rangers system is brimming with outfielders, the case could be made that dealing him at the deadline for, say, a bullpen arm, would be wise.
The Rangers bullpen has been solid overall, but there has been some flux. Texas has used Luke Jackson little since he took a line shot off his throwing hand. It didn't cause long-term damage, but he hasn't recorded a save in May. Robert Garcia has been a quality set-up man. Chris Martin was reliable but is now injured.
The closer now appears to be another veteran, Shawn Armstrong, as he's converted two of three save chances in May.
Miller went out to speculate that Dreiling may fetch relievers Kyle Finnegan (Washington Nationals) or Kenley Jansen (Los Angeles Angels). Either one would be a definite upgrade for the Rangers while protecting the majority of their top prospects.
The question is whether dealing Dreiling will help get the job done.