Rangers Move Joc Pederson to Injured List, Promote Alejandro Osuna
The Texas Rangers expect to be without designated hitter Joc Pederson for at least six weeks after he fractured his right hand in Saturday’s game.
The Rangers moved him to the 10-day injured list before Sunday’s finale with the Chicago White Sox.
That made room for Texas to call up outfieler Alejandro Osuna from Triple-A Round Rock. The Rangers needed a space on the 40-man roster for Osuna and designated veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar for assignment.
Pederson told The Dallas Morning News’ Shawn McFarland on Saturday that he was told that he would need at least six weeks to recover.
He was hit by a pitch during an at-bat on Saturday, and even though he took his base and scored the run, he left the context after that.
The left-handed slugger, who won two World Series rings in his career, has had an awful season, his first with the Rangers. In 46 games he’s slashed .131/.269/.238 with two home runs and six RBI. Earlier the season he set a franchise record for futility at the plate, going 0-for-41.
Texas signed him to a two-year, $37.5 million deal in the offseason because of his ability to slug against right-handed pitching, something the Rangers struggled with from the left side of the plate last season. The Rangers faced right-handed pitching four out of every five games, based on last season’s numbers.
The Rangers have lost the first five games of their six-game road trip, including being swept by the New York Yankees.
Texas has two other position players on the injured list — shortstop Corey Seager and outfielder Evan Carter. Seager took live batting practice on Saturday in Chicago.