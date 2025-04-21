Who is Texas Rangers Legend’s Next Target on All-Time Managers Wins List?
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy tends to be polite and deferential when it comes to his place in baseball history.
He’s smart enough to know that he hasn’t won 2,184 games as a manager by himself. When the Rangers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-0, on Saturday, he passed one of his contemporaries, Dusty Baker, for seventh place on the all-time managerial wins list. He is also the leader in wins among active managers.
“When I think of Dusty’ I think of all of the battles we have had as managers, along with him just being a terrific baseball man,” Bochy said on Saturday. “So, it’s an honor to be in the same area that he is in because he had such a tremendous career as both a manager and as a player.”
His next target on the all-time wins list is another man who qualifies as a “terrific baseball man” and as a legend in the dugout — former Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers manager Sparky Anderson.
As the Rangers begin their road trip in Sacramento on Tuesday, their first visit to face the Athletics in their temporary home, Bochy is 10 wins behind Anderson, who finished his career with 2,194 victories.
Anderson played just one year in the Majors with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1959. After one year as a Major League coach with the San Diego Padres in 1969, the Cincinnati Reds hired him as their manager in 1970.
With the Reds, he led the so-called “Big Red Machine” to two straight world championships in 1975 and 1976.
The Reds fired Anderson after the 1978 season after he refused to shake up his coaching staff after winning 92 games. Detroit quickly snapped him up and he spent the next 17 years in Motown.
He led the Tigers to a World Series title in 1984, a season regarded by many as one of the best by any team in Major League history. He also won two American League manager of the year awards.
Once his career ended, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2000, and his number is retired by both the Reds and the Tigers.
After he passes Anderson, how much farther up the ladder Bochy climbs will depend a lot on how long he wants to continue to manage. He is in the final year of his contract with the Rangers.
President of baseball operations Chris Young is giving him space to make his decision as he just turned 70 years old. But Young has stated the Rangers would welcome him back if he chooses to return.
If he does, then then next manager to catch is Joe Torre, who has 2,326 victories.