Who to Watch for the Texas Rangers' Top Selection in the 2025 MLB Draft
The Texas Rangers were not expected to win the 2023 World Series, but they built their success on quality draft selections.
While players like Max Scherzer and Corey Seager were not Rangers' picks, they illustrate the importance of drafting well. Given that the Rangers are not on the same level as the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers, it is crucial for general manager Chris Young and his team to have successful selections every year.
Although it is easy to criticize the Dodgers for their spending, their success in drafting and developing talent is unparalleled. The key for any franchise lies in developing inexpensive talent and pairing it with potential free-agent signings or using those players as trade bait to fill gaps during a playoff push.
Every organization has its own drafting strategies.
Some clubs prefer high-ceiling prep players, while others opt for college players with higher floors. This article aims to identify possible positional holes in the current top 30 prospects, using rankings and mock drafts from various sources and insights from scouts.
Based on prior evaluations, Texas finds themselves in an advantageous position.
They are favored to win the AL West, have the 12th-ranked farm system, lack glaring needs and hold the 12th pick in the first round.
With these factors in mind, Young can comfortably see who falls to him at 12.
It’s a favorable scenario for any general manager — just take the best available talent while the big league club leads the division.
One trend is notable; the last prep player taken by the Rangers in the first round was Cole Winn, a right-handed pitcher selected 15th overall in 2018.
Pitcher
Liam Doyle
LHP, Tennessee
Average Rank: 30.00
The 6-foot-2Doyle is off to a strong start with the defending champion Tennessee Volunteers. This is his third school, and he continues to climb the ranks. So far this season, he has pitched 14.2 innings, striking out 34 of the 49 batters he has faced, while walking three and allowing only six hits.
Doyle features an exceptional fastball that effectively strikes out hitters, consistently sitting in the 93-95 mph range and topping out at 97 mph. While his secondary pitches need development, they include an average slider, a cutter and a changeup that he has a good feel for.
Most of Doyle's command issues arise within the strike zone.
He could enhance his command by focusing on a high fastball and changeup mix.
Position Player
Brendan Summerhill
OF, Arizona
Average Rank: 17.50
Summerhill is an athletic, contact-hitting center fielder with good defensive skills.
While he may not have a standout trait, he has a high floor and is above average in all five tools. He led his Wildcats team in batting average, on-base percentage and extra-base hits during his sophomore year in 2024 and was named a Cape Cod All-Star last summer.
Summerhill employs a disciplined approach at the plate, which limits his swing-and-miss rate. His developing power could translate to a 15-20 home run range. He would be a solid pick at 12 if available and has the potential to contribute to the big club in the coming years.
Wild Card
Avia Arquette
MI, Oregon State
Average Rank: 4.75
As of April, it’s unlikely that Arquette will be available at 12, but he’s a player worth watching in case he slips out of the top 10.
The 6-foot-4 Hawaiian broke out during his sophomore season at Washington and continued to impress in the Cape Cod League, posting a .291/.357/.437 slash line with three home runs and 21 RBIs in 29 games with Chatham.
Arquette possesses impressive bat speed and has the ability to drive the ball to all fields.
Scouts believe he has the potential to develop into a 30-home run threat. After transferring to Oregon State, he has been playing shortstop and, in 31 games, is currently slashing an impressive .331/.462/.696, along with 10 home runs.
The Rangers have focused on college players in recent drafts, but this year's pool lacks significant college talent around the 12th selection.
With two months until the draft, the focus may shift toward prep players.
The front office is not under pressure, so the goal could be to stockpile talent and potentially swing for the fences with a few picks.
It cannot be overstated how developing young, inexpensive pitching could be crucial for the Rangers in their pursuit of another championship ring.