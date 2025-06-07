Why Texas Rangers Will Bypass Veteran Starter in Nationals Finale
WASHINGTON — The Texas Rangers will throw a bullpen game on Sunday against the Washington Nationals.
That’s just one reason why the complete game that Patrick Corbin threw on Friday night was so important for the Rangers. Manager Bruce Bochy would like to have as complete a bullpen as possible for Sunday’s contest.
He hasn’t decided on a starter. Much of that will be determine by who is needed to pitch in relief of Jacob deGrom on Saturday.
“There’s a good chance that could be a bullpen game,” Bochy said. “I can’t tell you who, but there’s a chance that’s going to happen.”
Why Would Rangers Pitch Bullpen Game on Sunday?
The primary driver for the bullpen game is an opportunity to give starter Tyler Mahle an extra day of rest, Bochy said. He confirmed on Saturday that Mahle will start on Tuesday.
“That’s what we would like,” Bochy said.
Mahle was the scheduled starter for Sunday in advance of the Nationals series. But, in Friday’s game notes, the probable was a TBA.
The right-hander pitched the opener in Tampa Bay and took the loss, as he gave up five hits and four earned runs in 5.1 innings. He struck out five and walked two.
Texas has an off-day on Monday before starting a three-game series at the Minnesota Twins. If Mahle doesn’t pitch on Sunday, then he would have a full week’s rest.
The 30-year-old is in the same boat as deGrom. He’s in his first full season after recovery from Tommy John surgery. Early in the season, the Rangers arranged deGrom’s pitching schedule to use off-days to maximize his ability to get extra rest.
Now, Texas is going a different direction for a starter who has been effective but could use the same break.
Mahle is 5-3 with a 2.02 ERA, one of the best ERAs in the American League.
If Mahle pitches on Tuesday, then the Rangers would continue their rotation with Jack Leiter on Wednesday, who could be moved into Kumar Rocker’s spot. Leiter threw the finale in Tampa on Thursday and would also have additional rest. Then the ball could go to Corbin on Thursday with extra rest.
Texas returns home on Friday to host the Chicago White Sox. Nathan Eovaldi is eligible to be activated from the IL that day. If all goes well with his right elbow inflammation, he could be activated to start and give deGrom an extra day of rest.
