Did Injuries or Slump Hold Rangers Slugger Wyatt Langford Back in 2026?

For all the hype around Wyatt Langford going into the 2026 season, the Texas Rangers left fielder didn’t live up to it.

But why? That’s the question the Rangers and Langford must figure out.

Langford went on the injured list twice in 2026, first with a right forearm strain and second with a hamstring strain. He admitted to reporters late in the season that he wasn’t 100% and was just fighting through it day by day. But his raw numbers weren’t as bad as one might think

In 2025 he slashed .241/.344/.431 with 22 home runs and 62 RBI. In 2026 he slashed .238/.333/.421 with 17 home runs and 48 RBI.

But a dive into his Statcast numbers show much more significant decline.

Wyatt Langford in 2026

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back in 2025 most of Langford’s MLB Percentile rankings were in the red, which is good. His average exit velocity (91.4 mph), his barrel percentage (14.0%) and his hard-hit percentage (48.4%) were all above the 80th percentile. The same went for his chase rate, which was 23.4%. But his best percentile was his walk rate, which was 12.9% and in the 90th percentile.

Even with a problematic whiff rate (26.3%, 35th percentile) and strikeout rate (26.4%, 16th percentile), better was expected in 2026.

Last season his MLB Percentile rankings went cold. Remember the average exit velocity, his barrel percentage and his hard-hit percentage? All dropped to 88.6 mph, 7.9% and 36.4%, respectively. The exit velo could be a product of the arm strain. His bat speed (72.8 mph) could also be a by-product of that injury.

Wyatt Langford2026 MLB Percentile Rankings. | Statcast/Baseball Savant

Additionally, the whiff rate (25.3%, 41st percentile) and the strikeout rate (22.7%, 42nd percentile) were as problematic as last season.

Two numbers should give the Rangers a little hope. Even with the struggles in other areas, he was somewhat disciplined at the plate. His chase rate was 26.2% and in the 72nd percentile and his walk rate was 11.7% and in the 84th percentile. He didn’t chase as much as one might think and he drew more walks than expected.

He drew 74 walks in 134 games in his 2025 season. Had he played a full season in 2026, he might have equaled that.

So was it his injuries or was it a slump? It was the injuries that caused the slump. The Rangers and Langford will spend the offseason dissecting how to ensure that he avoids those injuries — and how to boost his numbers in 2027.