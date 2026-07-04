Rangers Know Stakes High in Wyatt Langford, Corey Seager Injury Recoveries

ARLINGTON — The deeper the Texas Rangers get into this season the higher the stakes get. That’s why losing Wyatt Langford and Corey Seager hurts.

The pair are on the injured list — Langford with a left hamstring strain and Seager with lower back inflammation. It is not the first time the pair have been on the IL this year and they’ve only played in a handful of games together.

While the Rangers are in first place in the American League West and did so with a 10-5 stretch of 15 games in 15 days, President of baseball operations Chris Young knows he needs both healthy for a stretch run. As he talked to reporters about other injury list moves on the pitching staff, he addressed the immediate future of both players.

The Rangers need them back. But they’re going to be patient. Too much is at stake.

“We need both of these guys in the second half so we can’t skip steps in their rehab right now,” Young said. “It could jeopardize anything moving forward.”

Chris Young on Wyatt Langford and Corey Seager

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young clarified that Langford had a Grade 2 hamstring strain, which is more significant and requires more down time. That’s why the Rangers have ruled him out until after the All-Star break. He needs that time and beyond the break, Young didn’t provide specifics on where Langford might return.

But the third-year outfielder is coming along as hoped, Young said.

“He’s making progress, but it’s still probably looking like it’s after the break,” Young said.

Langford spent more than a month on the injured list with a right forearm strain that he suffered on a check swing in April. His bat was heating up after his return in June and in his last 15 games he was slashing .359/.406/.703 with six home runs and 15 RBI.

As for Seager, Young had less information on the shortstop, who is undergoing more testing to determine if there is more to the lower back inflammation that has landed him on the injured list twice this season. But Friday’s off day was helpful, Young said.

“I know yesterday [Friday] was a more positive day for him, but I don’t know where we are today,” Young said. “We’ll see where he feels when he comes in.”

Texas moved Seager to the injured list on Wednesday. He was on the IL from May 18-June 4 with lower back inflammation and then for two weeks in June with mild concussion symptoms. He’s having the worst season of his career statistically with a slash of Seager is slashing .182/.292/.374 with 10 home runs and 25 RBI in 51 games.

Texas was taking a cautious approach with his ramp-up before he was removed from a game in the middle of the first inning with the back issue.