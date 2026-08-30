Wyatt Langford Forces Rangers to Face Latest Lineup Balancing Act

Wyatt Langford missed nearly two months earlier this season with a forearm strain and a hamstring injury. It turns out he’s not 100% healthy.

The Texas Rangers left fielder admitted to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) that he's still dealing with some lingering effects from both injuries, notably the forearm strain. That injury kept him on the injured list for more than a month and required him to be shut down when his first attempt at a rehab stint began in early May.

Langford made it clear that he's not in pain but admitted that he is playing "through something." What does this mean for the Rangers? Balancing their rotation at designated hitter just got harder.

Figuring out How to DH with Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers have employed a set rotation at designated hitter. Joc Pederson takes those at bats against right-handed pitching. Against left-handers the Rangers tend to rotation. For a while it was Justin Foscue, who hits left-handers well. On Saturday, it was Logan O’Hoppe, who is a catcher but for now is just taking DH turns as Danny Jansen and Elias Diaz handle things behind the plate.

Under different circumstances, the Rangers could DH Langford more often. Pederson’s role makes it more difficult. So does the need to get shortstop Corey Seager at-bats at DH on occasion to take pressure off the back injuries that have caused him to miss two months this season. If Pederson hadn’t been at DH 105 games so far this season both Seager (4) and Langford (9) probably would have played more games at DH.

But the shuffle gets harder when one considers that third baseman Josh Jung has been out for a month with a calf injury. That has put Ezequiel Duran at third base and Cody Freeman at second base — unless Evan Carter isn’t in the lineup. Then Duran plays center field, Freeman plays third base and Foscue plays second base.

The only position the Rangers could up Pederson at is first base and they do that when they want to get Jake Burger off his feet for a day.

What this makes Langford is a defensive liability when it comes to throwing out baserunners. By admitting publicly that the arm strength isn’t there then baserunners can try to take an extra base on hits that might not otherwise allow them.

And with so many different players running through DH when left-handers are on the mound — and Pederson’s domination of the spot against right-handers — getting Langford off his feet more than once a week really isn’t an option.

So, Langford plays on — at least until the season ends or the Rangers are out of the playoff race.