How Dylan Dreiling’s Explosive Summer Makes Him Big Part of Rangers Future

No one in the Texas Rangers organization would argue with anyone if they wanted to call the summer of 2026 the summer of Dylan Dreiling.

He is the Rangers’ No. 13 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline, putting him 12 positions behind the team’s top prospect, shortstop Sebastian Walcott. They’ve been playing together since Walcott returned from UCL surgery in July. Dreiling has been raking for the RoughRiders all season, to the point where 2027 could be a huge moment for the former Tennessee star.

It could be the moment that he makes his MLB debut. He's been that good.

Dylan Dreiling’s Explosive Summer

12-game hitting streak in STYLE for Dylan Dreiling ft. Walcott magic 💿



T5 | FRI 6, SA 0 pic.twitter.com/Wo92a0ZInI — Frisco RoughRiders (@RidersBaseball) July 25, 2026

For those that look back at 2025, it didn’t necessarily foreshadow this. He spent that season at High-A Hub City where his bat proved inconsistent at times. He slashed .226/.319/.381 with 12 home runs and 62 RBI in 110 games. He also had 21 doubles and four triples. His 2-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio wasn’t bad, but it could use improving.

Still, the Rangers promoted their 23-year-old second-round pick from the 2023 MLB draft and rolled the dice that his bat would improve. Boy, did it.

In his first 103 games with the RoughRiders, he’s slashed .314/.384/.528 with 21 home runs and 77 RBI. There’s a good chance he could be named the Rangers minor league player of the year in September. MLB Pipeline has already declared him the Rangers’ hottest hitter for August, pointing out it’s the second time the outfielder has made its list this season.

With a handful of games left in August, he’s slashing .395/.454/.709 with 13 extra-base hits, including seven home runs. For the season he’s tied for fourth in the Texas League with 45 extra-base hits.

Texas has coverage in the outfield with Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter and Brandon Nimmo. Dreiling is a lefty like Carter, and he hasn’t been struggling against left-handed pitching (.268/.372/.474) like Carter has. The former top prospect still has some rope, and Dreiling still needs some time at Triple-A. But if Dreiling reaches the Majors and shows an aptitude for it that Carter hasn’t, that could be a difference-maker for Texas and for the former Volunteer.

Dreiling set up his professional career with a tremendous collegiate campaign at the University of Tennessee. In 2024 that career reached a peak as he was named an all-SEC first-team selection and helped the Volunteers win the Men's College World Series under head coach Tony Vitello, who is now the manager of the San Francisco Giants.

Dreiling homered in all three games of the championship series against Texas A&M and was named the CWS Most Outstanding Player.

Dreiling may have been on a slow burn to start his pro career, but he's been set up to be this good for a while. The Rangers should start reaping the benefit soon.