Rangers Shake Up Lineup as Texas Looks to Build on Shutout Win

The Texas Rangers left the field on Tuesday evening happy with their performance. They got exactly what they needed by opening the three-game series against the Washington Nationals with a shutout.

Now, they will try to build on that with a significantly different lineup Wednesday evening in Globe Life Field.

Texas took the victory in the series opener 5-0 behind seven scoreless innings from Cal Quantrill. The Rangers posted 11 hits, with Wyatt Langford and Corey Seager each going 2-for-4. Justin Foscue homered during the game while Cody Freeman and Brandon Nimmo drove in runs.

Texas now sits at 62-64 and will continue to try to work their way back to .500. The Rangers are just one game behind the Houston Astros in the American League West, so literally every inning matters at this point.

Wednesday will bring Texas a different challenge. The Nationals are sending their ace Cade Cavalli to the mound. The right-hander enters the game with a 10-5 record this season, a 3.36 ERA, and 151 strikeouts.

Kumar Rocker will counter for Texas with numbers that aren’t quite as impressive. He is 4-9 with a 4.50 ERA and 106 strikeouts.

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup vs. Nationals

Joc Pederson — 1B Corey Seager — SS Wyatt Langford — DH Brandon Nimmo — RF Ezequiel Duran — 3B Evan Carter — CF Jarred Kelenic — LF Elias Díaz — C Nicky Lopez — 2B

Manager Skip Schumaker is going with a familiar look at the top.

Joc Pederson will lead off and play first base. Given that Pederson regularly occupies the leadoff spot against righties, the change here isn’t surprising.

The more notable changes happen after.

Corey Seager is remaining second and playing shortstop, while Wyatt Langford moves from leadoff Tuesday to No. 3. He will be the designated hitter. Brandon Nimmon will be the cleanup man and start in right field.

Ezequiel Duran is moving from second base to third and Evan Carter will get the start at center. Jerred Kelenic enters the lineup in left while Elias Diaz is behind the plate and Nicky Lopez at second.

Danny Jansen, who was activated from the 60-day injured list on Tuesday and immediately put in the lineup is getting the day off after he went 0-for-4 in the opener.

Matchups to Watch

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joc Pederson vs. Cade Cavalli

Pederson is in his customary leadoff position against right-handed starters. His ability to get on base and immediately put some pressure on Cavalli could set the tone for the Texas offense.

The two have never faced each other in MLB history before, and the matchup should clearly favor Pederson.

Kumar Rocker vs. top of Washington’s order

Rocker is going to have to navigate some rough waters against the Nationals lineup that will be led by CJ Abrams. He had two hits in the opener despite Washington being shut out. Keeping Abrams and the top of the order under control will prevent the Nationals from getting any momentum right from the start.

Texas is trying to get back to .500 all while dealing with significant injuries to its pitching staff. A win on Wednesday would hand the Rangers the series and get them one step closer to the playoff goal.