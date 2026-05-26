How to Watch Rangers Bounce Back from No-Hitter: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers must figure out how to bounce back from a no-hitter at the hands of the Houston Astros.

The works starts on Tuesday at Globe Life Field as the Rangers (24-29) are now just one game ahead of the Astros (24-31) for third place in the AL West. It’s the weakest division in baseball and the Athletics lead it with a .500 record.

Texas has lost four straight games and Monday night felt like an indignity. The Rangers were no-hit by three Astros pitchers — Tatsuya Imai, Steven Okert and Alimber Santa. Imai had never faced the Rangers. Santa made his MLB debut in the eighth inning and pitches two perfect frames to finish off the no-hitter.

The Rangers were no-hit for the sixth time in franchise history and the first time since 2021, when former Texas pitcher Corey Kluber did it to them as a member of the New York Yankees.

The series now looks like a pivot point for Texas, which is now essentially one-third of the way through the season and hasn’t found a consistent lineup that produces consistent results.

The Rangers host the Astros for four games before hosting a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals on Friday. After that series ends on Sunday, they take a quick three-game road trip to St. Louis to open June and then get a day off before a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians, who lead the AL Central. On June 4, The Rangers finally get a day off.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

Texas Rangers outfielder Brandon Nimmo. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT, Monday

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Astros: Space City Home Network.

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Angels: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Jack Leiter (1-4, 4.61) vs. Astros: RHP Jason Alexander (1-0, 7.30)

Leiter is coming off a five-inning start and no-decision against the Colorado Rockies on May 20. He lost his previous start against the Astros. While he’s pitched well at times, he hasn’t won a game since his season debut.

Alexander was a starter for Houston last year and he’ll make his fourth appearance, and second start of this season. He claimed a win in two innings of relief against Minnesota on May 19. He’s in the rotation due to an injury to Lance McCullers Jr.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); INF Josh Smith (right glute strain), SS Corey Seager (lower back inflammation).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), RHP Cole Winn (right arm fatigue).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery), RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain).