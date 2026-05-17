How to Watch Nathan Eovaldi Return for Rangers vs. Astros: TV, Stream, Radio

Nathan Eovaldi is back. The Texas Rangers need him to be excellent.

Texas listed the right-hander as its probable pitcher for Sunday’s game on Saturday, meaning the Rangers felt comfortable that he was over the left side stiffness that forced him to be scratched from his start on Monday.

The Rangers need Eovaldi to be the starter he has been each of the last two games because the offense has been awful. Texas (21-24) followed up its 2-0 loss to Houston (19-28) on Friday with a 4-1 loss on Saturday. Rangers starter Jacob deGrom gave up four home runs in a game for the second time in his career as he took his third loss of the season.

Texas had six hits in the game and scored just one run on a Joc Pederson RBI single. The Rangers need a win on Sunday to avoid a sweep at the hands of their Silver Boot rivals.

After the game, Texas heads to Colorado for three games with the Rockies before a day off on Thursday to travel to Anaheim to face the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Time: 1:10 p.m. CT, Sunday

Where: Daikin Park, Houston, Texas

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+; Astros: Space City Home Network

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-4, 4.615) vs. Astros: RHP Peter Lambert (2-3, 2.76)

Before Eovaldi was scratched from his original start on Monday, he was coming off great back-to-back outings, both against the New York Yankees. On April 29 he claimed a win after he gave up four hits and no runs in seven innings at Globe Life Field. Then, on May 6 in the Bronx, he went eight innings, giving up three hits and one earned run. He struck out a combined 15 and walked one in those two starts.

Lambert started the season at Triple-A and was called up after Houston suffered three injuries in the starting rotation. He’s been excellent, even with an under-.500 record. In each of his last two starts he’s gone seven innings, taking the loss in his last outing against Seattle in which he gave up six hits and three earned runs. He gave up three hits and no runs in seven innings in a victory over San Diego on May 5.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); INF Josh Smith (right glute strain).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).