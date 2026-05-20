How to Watch Jack Leiter, Rangers Close out Rockies: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers just want a little momentum right now. Perhaps Tuesday’s blowout of the Colorado Rockies was what they needed.

The Rangers (23-25) blew up offensively against Colorado, as they easily won, 10-0. It was the second time in three games the Rangers scored at least eight runs in a game. They did the same thing in Houston on Sunday.

Is it a sign? Perhaps. But Texas has fooled everyone before.

The Rangers bats did go off though. Joc Pederson went 4-for-5 with an RBI off the bench, which set a team record. Justin Foscue drove in another run. Brandon Nimmo went 3-for-4 with three RBI. Ezequiel Duran went 3-for-5 with four RBI. Jake Burger had two hits. Nimmo hit the only home run. There were six doubles.

Wednesday’s game is an afternoon getaway game as the Rangers take a plane to Los Angeles after the game, get a day off on Thursday and then wrap up the road trip with a three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels that starts on Friday.

Afterward, Texas returns home to start a seven-game homestand on Memorial Day, including a four-game series with the Houston Astros. The Rangers hope to have Corey Seager back from the injured list for the series.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies

Time: 2:10 p.m. CT, Wednesday

Where: Coors Field, Denver

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+; Rockies: Rockies.TV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Rockies: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, KNRV 1150

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Jack Leiter (1-4, 4.35) vs. Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (1-5, 7.22)

Leiter’s season to this point can be summed up in his last three starts. Back on May 3 against Detroit, he had a perfect game through four innings but took a loss after he gave up five hits and five earned runs in 6.2 innings. He followed that with a 4.2 inning start against the Chicago Cubs in which he gave up four hits and no runs but walked five in a no-decision. In his latest start against Houston, he was terrific, throwing seven innings and giving up three hits and one earned run. He took the loss.

Right now, Leiter can’t catch a break and when he does the offense doesn’t give him much support.

Freeland is the third straight left-handed starter the Rangers will face on this road trip, but Freeland is only the second true starter. Tuesday’s starter, Sammy Peralta, was an opener. Freeland has missed time due to injury, and he has struggled, both before and after the IL stint.

He’s lost each of his last three outings and has gone a maximum of five innings in one of those starts. He’s allowed 26 hits, 19 earned runs and seven walks in 13 innings. Even with the Rangers’ struggles against left-handed pitching, this might be a good matchup for their lineup.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); INF Josh Smith (right glute strain), SS Corey Seager (lower back inflammation).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).