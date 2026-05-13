How to Watch Rangers Seek D-Backs Series Win: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers take their final bow at home for this six-game homestand when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (20-22) got their offense going starting with an unlikely source in the leadoff spot — Joc Pederson. He hit a home run to lead off the game. Ezequiel Duran drove in two runs, as did Jake Burger while Brandon Nimmo went 3-for-4. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore had his best start as a Ranger, as he went eight innings in the 7-4 victory.

Texas will have the day off on Thursday. After that, Texas ends the season with 16 games in 17 days, starting with a three-game road series at Houston on Friday. After that, Texas plays three at the Colorado Rockies, followed by the only day off next Thursday before a three-game series in Anaheim with the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas then wraps up the month with a seven-game homestand that starts on Memorial Day, with four games against the Astros and three games against the Kansas City Royals.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Texas Rangers pitcher Kumar Rocker. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT, Wednesday

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+; Diamondbacks: DBACKS.TV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Kumar Rocker (1-4, 5.01) vs. Diamondbacks: RHP Ryne Nelson (1-3, 5.68)

Just when it looked like things were coming together for Rocker, his last two starts have been rough. At Detroit on May 2, he allowed seven hits and five earned runs in two innings. Then, against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, he allowed four hits and three earned runs in 3.2 innings. He also walked three. He’s lost his last three starts. He needs a bounce-back.

Nelson has given the Diamondbacks good coverage in each of his last three starts, but he’s lost one and take a no-decision in the other two. If he pitches to form, he’ll get Arizona through five innings. Since he gave up seven hits and six earned runs against San Diego on April 26, he’s given up six hits and two earned runs in his last two starts.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); INF Josh Smith (right glute strain); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).