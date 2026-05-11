Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers Face Diamondbacks: How to Watch, TV, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers would love nothing more than to string together a winning homestand for the first time this season.

After taking two out of three from the Chicago Cubs, the Rangers have a chance to do that when they begin a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (19-21) are in the middle of their third homestand of the season. The first, from April 3-7, Texas went 3-3 against Cincinnati at Seattle. Then, from April 21-April 29, the Rangers went 4-5 against Pittsburgh, the Athletics and the New York Yankees.

Texas has had it rough of late. Since the start of the last homestand on April 21 against Pittsburgh, the Rangers are 8-10. But that’s been the Rangers’ season so far. And, thanks to any team’s inability to take control of the AL West race, Texas remains just two games back of the Athletics for first place.

What’s ahead could bode well. Per Elias Sports Bureau, the combined winning percentage of the teams the Rangers played in their first 40 games was .536, the highest in the Majors. From there, the combined winning percentage of the Rangers’ opponents is .471, the lowest in the Majors.

After Texas completes this series, the Rangers get a travel day on Thursday before a nine-game road trip to Houston, Colorado and the Los Angeles Angels.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

"To get a series win against the Cubs, the team that was on fire coming in, is huge for us."



Jacob Latz joined @LauraStickells after recording is 4th save on the season! pic.twitter.com/CSmhbSAmav — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) May 10, 2026

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT, Monday

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+; Diamondbacks: DBACKS.TV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-4, 4.15) vs. Cubs: RHP Michael Soroka (4-2, 4.14)

Is Eovaldi in a groove or not? We may be about to find out. He’s been involved in every decision in his eight starts and, curiously, he’s alternated. He started the season with losses, followed by two wins. Then he rinsed and repeated. So, can he keep the winning streak going?

He’s coming off back-to-back wins in which he was brilliant against one of his former teams, the New York Yankees. In those two games he went a combined 15 innings, giving up seven hits and one earned run. He struck out 15 and walked one. If that Eovaldi shows up on Monday, good luck to Arizona.

Soroka won his first four starts of the season but since then he is 0-2 with a no-decision. On April 30, he threw just three innings, giving up 10 hits and eight earned runs. In the two starts bookended around it, he gave up 14 hits and two earned runs. Soroka has the capability of handling the Rangers’ lineup.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); INF Josh Smith (right glute strain); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).