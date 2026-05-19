How to Watch Tyler Alexander Start for Rangers vs. Rockies: TV, Stream, Radio

One day of great offense didn’t help the Texas Rangers carry that momentum into their opener with the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

The Rangers (22-25) fell to the Rockies, 7-6, as temperatures were near 40 degrees and the day was marked by rain throughout the day.

Texas had hoped their 8-0 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday might have helped carry them into the contest. The Rangers got a home run from Justin Foscue, the second of his Major League career. But the Rockies got to starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore, who eventually left the game with left back tightness.

With Texas seeking consistency to stay close in the AL West race, the Rangers have already lost three of the first four games of their road trip.

The Rangers have one more game in Colorado on Wednesday before they get their last day off in May to travel to Anaheim to face the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game series that starts on Friday.

Afterward, Texas returns home to start a seven-game homestand on Memorial Day, including a four-game series with the Houston Astros. The Rangers hope to have Corey Seager back from the injured list for the series.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kumar Rocker. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Time: 7:40 p.m. CT, Monday

Where: Coors Field, Denver

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+; Rockies: Rockies.TV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Rockies: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, KNRV 1150

Pitching Matchup

Texas: LHP Tyler Alexander (1-0, 2.14) vs. Rockies: LHP Sammy Peralta (0-0, 0.00)

The Rangers were going to start Kumar Rocker on Tuesday night but changed the probable early Tuesday with Alexander. The Rangers didn’t provide a reason why. It could be Alexander will be an opener for Rocker. It could be the Rangers are going with a bullpen game for the second time in eight days.

Alexander has been terrific out of the bullpen this season, but this is the first time he’ll start for the Rangers. Texas over-taxed its bullpen on Monday after MacKenzie Gore left the game after the first inning. The Rangers used five relievers.

If Rocker does pitch, he’ll try and turn around his woes on the road. He has a 2.81 ERA in five starts at home, with 17 strikeouts and 11 walks in 25.2 innings. But his road starts have been awful. He has a 7.71 ERA in three starts with 13 strikeouts and six walks in just 11.2 innings. He’s allowed 16 hits and 10 earned runs.

Peralta will make his season debut. He has a career record of 2-1 with a 5.12 ERA in 30 MLB games, all in relief.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); INF Josh Smith (right glute strain), SS Corey Seager (lower back inflammation).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).