How to Watch Rangers Open Road Series with Rockies: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The road trip continues for the Texas Rangers as they face the Colorado Rockies in their only meeting of the season, beginning on Monday.

It’s the second leg of the Rangers’ second three-city road trip this season. There is one more ahead in June.

The Rangers (22-24) are coming off an 8-0 win over the Astros on Sunday. The offense finally got things going with a two-run home run from first baseman Jake Burger and a five-run seventh inning. That was more than enough for Nathan Eovaldi to claim the victory in a win the Rangers really needed.

The AL West race remains tight even though the Rangers struggle for consistency offensively. They are just one game back of the front-running Athletics.

The Rangers have two more games in Colorado through Wednesday before they get their last day off in May to travel to Anaheim to face the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game series that starts on Friday. Afterward, Texas returns home to start a seven-game homestand on Memorial Day, including a four-game series with the Houston Astros.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies

Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Time: 7:40 p.m. CT, Monday

Where: Coors Field, Denver

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+; Rockies: Rockies.TV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Rockies: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, KNRV 1150

Pitching Matchup

Texas: LHP MacKenzie Gore (3-3, 4.50) vs. Rockies: LHP Jose Quintana (1-2, 3.97)

For much of the season Gore has struggled with giving the bullpen coverage. In his last start he had perhaps the best start of his career. He claimed a win over Arizona by throwing eight innings, giving up three hits and one earned run as he struck out five and walked one. It came the day after a bullpen game for Texas. The Rangers hope he can produce something close to that in the thin air at Coors Field.

Quintana is a veteran left-hander who has been giving Colorado’s staff solid innings since he joined the franchise in the offseason. He’s taken no-decisions in each of his three starts in May, but he only has a 2.87 ERA in May. But he’s also worked fewer innings in each start this month and the Rangers would love to chase him from the game early.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); INF Josh Smith (right glute strain).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).