3 Things for Ranger Fans To Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving

The month of November is almost over, and as always, the fourth Thursday of the month means Thanksgiving. A joyous holiday for spending time with family, catching up on good times, and eating great food, it's important to give thanks for everything that has happened in the past.

After a disappointing season though, with a perfect .500 season, the Texas Rangers didn't exactly spark the holiday spirit in their fan base this season. In fact, I heard a few rumbles that some fans wanted them left off Santa's nice list last month.

Like everything though, there is always reason to give thanks, so for the Rangers, what would that be for them?

Corey Seager Is Still a Ranger

Aug 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) slaps the hand of shortstop Corey Seager (5) after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Despite conflicting reports that the Rangers would be shopping their cornerstone shortstop, and on the heels of the news of the Marcus Semien trade, Corey Seager is still a Ranger, and should, if fans had their way, finish his career in Arlington.

The face of the franchise, the hero of the only World Series win in club history, one of the best shortstops of all-time, and he is still a Ranger.

In club history, shortstop has been a premium position since the 2000s, with players like Michael Young, a man synonymous with the Rangers, Elvis Andrus, and Corey Seager, the best of the group. Today, fans should remain thankful for his game-tying swing in game one and the fact that he still wears a Rangers uniform.

Air Conditioning

Jul 15, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the stadium and the smoke and the fireworks before the 2024 All Star Game Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It sounds silly to be still thankful for it all this time later, but it is more than worth it to reiterate the point. Everyone's favorite memories are times in the old ballpark, watching fireworks go off in the dark Texas sky, or playing Wiffle ball in the miniature center-field park.

At the same time, everyone remembers the dog days of August, sticking to their seats, sweating through everything they own.

Those days are gone; it is always around 72 degrees when you watch a Rangers game now, and for that, it is worth being thankful. Fans can watch a game at any time of the year now, without worry of what curveball the weather will throw at you that day, and now it gives the players fans all season round, and even doesn't turn away potential free agents anymore.

Banners Hang Forever

The Texas Rangers celebrate after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 to become the 2023 World Series champions at Chase Field on Nov 1, 2023. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sure, the past two seasons have been tough to stomach, especially after the 2023 season that delivered the first Rangers World Series in club history. Except that season did bring the coveted trophy back to the DFW area, and ended the merciless streak of being the bridesmaid but never the bride.

Teams are still waiting for their first one, but the Rangers are no longer part of that list, and never will be again.

After 2011, it might have seemed like the club was cursed, and it was never going to happen, but it did, and because of that, no matter what happens from now until the end of time, Ranger fans can always remain thankful that the banner will hang forever.

