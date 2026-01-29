4 Way-Too-Early Bold Predictions for Rangers 2026 Run to AL Division Series

The Texas Rangers finished their 2025 campaign with a split 81-81 overall record. While it was far from their worst finish in franchise history—1963 takes that title—improvement is at the forefront of their mind.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Although spring training is still on its way, looking ahead to their upcoming season is tempting. With that, we've made four way-too-early bold predictions for their 2026 run to the AL Division Series and beyond.

4. MacKenzie Gore Has Slow Start, Heats Up in June

Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Rangers were open about their need to provide depth for their starting rotation, prompting them to seek out 26-year-old southpaw MacKenzie Gore. This move immediately bolstered their roster, giving them a solid rotation to work with.

Last year, Gore showed some inconsistency with the Washington Nationals. By the end of the season, he had registered a 4.17 ERA and 185 strikeouts across 159.2 innings pitched through 30 starts.

Heading into this year, it would be fair to assume a slight adjustment period once the regular season kicks off, but in June, he should start to heat up on the mound. Don't be spooked if he's a slow burner with the ballclub.

3. Wyatt Langford Cements Himself As Breakout Star

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Picked fourth overall in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft, Texas didn't have much hesitancy when it came to Wyatt Langford. He made his debut on March 28, 2024, and he hasn't slowed down. During his rookie year, he slashed .253/.325/.415 and smacked 16 homers through 134 games.

The following year, he continued to show growth at the plate, slashing .241/.344/.431 with a .775 OPS and 22 homers in his 134 game appearances. Considering his overall performance, it becomes clear why the Rangers named him Player of the Year. He stamped his name into franchise history as the youngest player to win the award in an age-23-or-younger campaign since 1995.

Needless to say, Langford has set the bar high for himself heading into 2026. At this rate, it's fair to assume that he could develop into the cornerstone of the franchise by having a breakout season this year.

2. Jack Leiter Thrives as Key Starter

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

With Texas having multiple top names on its roster, it's easy for younger players to get lost in the shadows. 25-year-old Jack Leiter is one of those players who occasionally finds himself being overlooked, but not for long.

During his latest season, he logged a 3.86 ERA and 148 strikeouts across 151.2 innings pitched in 29 starts. While he's not going to fall into an ace role quite yet, fans should bank on him delivering some striking performances on the mound this year.

1. Rangers Will Hover Around 90–72 Overall

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

With fresh faces on their roster, particularly with Brandon Nimmo and Gore in clutch, Texas is more than likely going to improve their 81-81 overall record from last year. It wouldn't be too outrageous to expect the ballclub to break the 90-win milestone this time around.

As always, much of this will largely depend on how healthy the roster is, but if all goes according to plan, the beginnings of a comeback could be on the way.

More Texas Rangers News