Assessing Impact of Rangers Roster Moves as Free Agency Picks up Steam
This week was all about housekeeping for the Texas Rangers. They managed to get plenty done.
By the fifth day after the end of the World Series the Rangers have to tender any contract options, or their players have to trigger their options; they must move their 60-man injured list players to the 40-man roster — and make room for them if needed; and make waiver claims, if they wish, on players that other teams cut to make room on their 40-man roster.
This was the first wave of the offseason. The second one comes in a few weeks when the Rangers must tender or non-tender their arbitration and pre-arbitration players, in some cases to make room for prospects that need protection from the Rule 5 Draft.
For now, here is a review and assessment of the moves the Rangers have made since Nov. 2.
Free Agency
These weren’t Rangers moves, but these players were made free agents after the World Series — pitchers Merrill Kelly, Danny Coulombe, Phil Maton, Tyler Mahle, Hoby Milner, Chris Martin, Jon Gray, Patrick Corbin and Shawn Armstrong; and position players Donovan Solano, Dylan Moore and Rowdy Tellez.
There were no surprises there. These players can hit the market and assess their value. The Rangers can pursue them for new deals. The bet is the majority won’t be back in 2026.
Signings
The Rangers made one signing, inking right-handed pitcher Declan Cronin to a minor league contract. The former White Sox and Marlins pitcher has 65 MLB games under his belt, with a 3-5 record and a 4.98 ERA. He has struck out 80 and walked 32 in 81.1 innings. Batters have hit .272 against him. Consider him to be the first flier the Rangers take this offseason. Texas, like all teams, will take many of them on minor league deals and carry most of them to spring training.
Waiver Claims, Outrights
The Rangers made two waiver claims this week, both from the Athletics — catcher Willie MacIver and right-handed pitcher Michel Otañez. MacIver made his Major League debut over 32 games with the Athletics in 2025, batting .186 with three home runs, five doubles and nine RBI. The Rangers need depth at catcher. MacIver is depth.
Otañez is 1-0 with a 4.81 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 42 MLB relief appearances, all with the Athletics. As a rookie he led the Majors with a 14.59 strikeout rate per nine innings. Again, an arm to consider for the bullpen in 2026.
The Rangers waived two players this week — center fielder Dustin Harris and left fielder Billy McKinney. Neither was claimed so the Rangers outrighted both to Triple-A Round Rock. Based on the MLB transaction log, both accepted the assignment.
Injury Activations, 40-Man Roster
MLB rules require the Rangers to activate any players on the 60-day injured list. During the regular season those players don’t count against the 40-man roster During the offseason, they do.
The injured players were pitchers Nathan Eovaldi, Josh Sborz and Cody Bradford; and position players Evan Carter, Marcus Semien and Sam Haggerty.
Texas has 36 players on the 40-man roster That includes MacIver and Otañez, who were required to be moved based on their service time. That leaves the Rangers four spots for prospects to protect from the Rule 5 Draft, MLB free agents signed or veteran players traded for.