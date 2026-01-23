Rangers Remain National Television Draw After Missing Playoffs Last Season

The Texas Rangers haven’t been to the postseason since they won their first World Series title in 2023.

But Major League Baseball’s national television partners seem to like broadcasting Rangers games. Fox announced its schedule for its national television package earlier this week and the network will broadcast nearly 10 Texas games, most of which will be part of its Saturday games.

Fox is one of four networks that have deals with MLB, along with TBS, NBC/Peacock and ESPN/ABC. The league also has a limited deal with Netflix. Any Rangers games that are not on national television will be broadcast on Rangers Sports Network.

Texas Rangers 2026 National TV Games

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford runs toward first base. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Fox has slotted the Rangers for eight games on either Fox or FS1 in 2026. Those games include:

April 18: Rangers at Seattle, 6 p.m., Fox

May 2: Rangers at Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox

May 30: Kansas City at Rangers, 3 p.m., FS1

June 6: Cleveland at Rangers, 6:30 p.m., Fox

July 25: Seattle at Rangers, 6 p.m., Fox

Aug. 8: Baltimore at Rangers, 6 p.m., Fox

Aug. 29: Rangers at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., Fox

Sept. 3: Tampa Bay at Rangers, 7 p.m., FS1

The Sunday Night package, along with the Sunday Leadoff package, are moving to NBC/Peacock from ESPN and Roku, respectively. Texas doesn’t have any games on the Sunday Leadoff schedule, which is exclusive streaming on Peacock. But the Rangers will play three Sunday night games, two of which will only be on Peacock and one of which will be on NBC and Peacock.

The Rangers will play the Tigers on May 3 in Detroit at 6 p.m. and then appear on May 24 on the road at the Los Angeles Angels at 6 p.m. Both games are on Peacock. The last scheduled game for Texas is on June 14 at Boston at 6 p.m., which will be on NBC and Peacock.

The Rangers don’t have any games on TBS for the first half of the season. That network released its list of games earlier this week. Those games are on Tuesdays. The second half of the schedule will be announced later this year.

ESPN will broadcast 30 games in 2026, but only four of those games have been announced and none involve the Rangers.

Texas has made two key moves this offseason that could bolster the team’s additions to national television later this year. Texas traded second baseman Marcus Semien to the New York Mets for outfielder Brandon Nimmo. On Thursday, the Rangers traded five prospects to acquire Washington Nationals left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore.

