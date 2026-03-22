Austin Gomber Fits Rangers’ Developing a Roster Spring Training Mantra

The Texas Rangers are on their way back to Arlington after playing their final spring training game.

Texas was on the road at Arizona to end its schedule. Jacob deGrom, who figures to start in the first series of the regular season at Philadelphia, stayed behind in Surprise to pitch in a minor league game. That left Austin Gomber to take the start in the road game.

Arizona is a team Gomber is familiar with. While with Colorado, the two teams were rivals. He also faced a Major League-ready batting order that included Ketel Marte, Alek Thomas, Geraldo Pedromo, Nolan Arenado and Carlos Santana among the Top 5 hitters.

Gomber gave Texas length and effectiveness. It speaks to where he could fit in with the Rangers this season.

Austin Gomber’s 2026 Fit

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Frequently during spring training, Rangers manager Skip Schumaker has said that they’re not just developing an opening day roster. They’re developing a roster of players that could help them sometime this season. Gomber falls into the latter category. He doesn’t look like he’ll claim the fifth starter job. Kumar Rocker seems to have the inside track, with Jacob Latz getting the likely nod if Rocker doesn’t get the job.

But Gomber showed on Saturday that there is no reason to release him if he doesn’t make the team. He threw 76 pitches, 45 of which were strikes. He went 4.2 innings, giving up five hits, three earned runs and two walks as he struck out two.

It was by no means perfect. But the Rangers are looking for length and availability from a fifth starter or a long reliever, the latter of which may be Gomber’s fit early in the season. Schumaker has said repeatedly he expects to need long relief coverage in the season’s first couple of weeks as starting pitchers might not reach that magic number of 100 pitches in their first two or three starts.

Assuming Latz ends up in the bullpen, the Rangers have two multi-inning relievers in Latz and right-hander Cole Winn. The question is whether Texas needs a third? If so, is it Gomber? Is it Cal Quantrill, who can fill a similar role? Or is it another pitcher that is already on the 40-man or been optioned to the minor leagues.

Gomber is likely to be optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to start the season, assuming he accepts the option. He’s proven enough in spring training that he’s worth stashing away when the need arises. As Schumaker said, spring training isn’t about building for opening day — is about building for all season. Gomber fits the latter category.