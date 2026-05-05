How to Watch Rangers Open Yankees Series in Bronx: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers head to New York to take on the Yankees on Tuesday, their second matchup with the best team in the American League.

The first game of the series starts at 6:05 p.m. central.

The Rangers (16-18) are now two games under .500 after losing two out of three games to the Tigers, a series that ended on Sunday. Even after losing their third straight series, the Rangers are only two games behind the Athletics in the AL West going into the contest. Texas now has a losing record away from home (9-10) after a 4-1 start on the road. The Rangers also have a minus-1 run differential, after being in the plus for most of the season.

The Yankees just wrapped up a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. There is good news for Texas. It will manage to avoid both Max Fried and Cam Schlittler in this series. Both starting pitchers beat the Rangers in Arlington last week. New York has an exceptional record over Texas at home since 2017. New York is 20-7. Plus, since new Yankee Stadium opened, the Yankees are 39-19 against the Rangers.

This is a big week for the Rangers. After wrapping up the series with the Yankees, Texas heads back to Arlington host the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series that starts on Friday. Entering Tuesday’s action, the Cubs led the NL Central Division.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees

New York Yankees starting pitcher Elmer Rodriguez. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Time: 6:05 p.m. CT, Friday

Where: Yankee Stadium, New York

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+; Yankees: YES

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Jacob deGrom (2-1, 2.01) vs. Yankees: RHP Elmer Rodriguez (0-1, 4.50)

deGrom is coming off a loss to the Yankees last week, but he was terrific. He went six innings, giving up three hits, one earned run and no walks against five strikeouts. In his first start in Baltimore in March, he allowed six hits and three earned runs in 4.2 innings. In his five starts in April he’s given up 17 hits, four earned runs and seven walks in 26.2 innings.

Rangers manager Skip Schumker said in Detroit that deGrom’s non-fastballs have been his best pitches this season, but he can still reach back and get it when he needs it. That’s evident by 40 strikeouts in 31.1 innings and a sub-1.00 WHIP.

Rodriguez made his MLB debut last week against Texas and took the loss. He threw four innings, giving up four hits and two earned runs. He struck out three and walked four. He will pitch on an extra day of rest, which emulates his schedule in the minor leagues.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).