Biggest Unresolved Concern for the Rangers Before Opening Day

With six days left before opening day, much of the Texas Rangers’ roster is set.

There are a few bench roles to figure out, along with a couple of bullpen spots. Texas will probably wait until the last minute to make those decisions. That includes using the two exhibition games next week at Globe Life Field to make final decisions.

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One position rises above the others in terms of unresolved concern. It’s not because there aren’t candidates. It’s because there are more than one for a position that befuddled the Rangers last season.

The Rangers’ Biggest Unresolved Concern

Texas Rangers pitcher Robert Garcia. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Texas had one of the best bullpens in baseball last season by earned run average. But there was one area where the Rangers were one of the worst teams in baseball — converting saves.

The Rangers blew 29 saves last season (37 out of 66). Eight different Texas relievers had at least one save. The Rangers didn’t pursue a lock-down ninth inning pitcher and it cost them. Had Texas converted even more saves in 2025, it would have made the playoffs.

Texas did not pursue a lock-down arm in free agency. The Rangers tried the low-risk, high-reward option with Alexis Diaz, but he was designated for assignment, cleared waivers and is in the minor leagues. He could be an option later, but he had control issues in spring training.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said early in camp that Robert Garcia and Chris Martin would get the early save chances. Both were in the bullpen last year and Garcia was the closer for a short stretch but lost the job. Texas traded for Garcia last offseason in the hope that he could grow into this role. He’ll get another chance this season.

The right-hander went 4-8 with a 2.85 ERA in 71 games and converted nine saves in 16 chances. Garcia converted only a bit more than 50% of his chances, which is part of why he fell out of favor and moved back into a set-up role. Texas leadership has been a fan of his stuff. Can he improve converting saves this season? If he can, Martin may slide into a setup role.

Texas re-signed Martin after he suffered through an injury-riddled second half but still posted solid numbers. He went 2-6 with a 2.98 in 49 games with two saves in five chances. Martin has not been seen as a closer during his long career. He only has 16 saves. He’s been a quality set-up man who has a World Series ring he won with Atlanta in 2021.

Perhaps Garcia wins the job. Perhaps Martin proves to be a capable backup. But the unresolved high-wire act has potential to put the Rangers in the same position they were a season ago — with less backup.