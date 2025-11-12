Bruce Bochy Expresses Gratitude for His Time Managing Rangers

On Monday, Bruce Bochy re-joined the San Francisco Giants. On Tuesday, he expressed his gratitude toward his former team.

As he spoke to The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) during the general managers meetings in Las Vegas, he expressed gratitude for his three years with the Texas Rangers, one of which led to its first World Series championship.

“I’m glad they gave me a chance to get that [managing again] out of my system,” Bochy said. “I’m in a good place right now. I really enjoyed my time with the team, the staff and the fans in Texas. I’m grateful I got to get back in the dugout.”

The Morning News reported that Bochy never used the word “retired” during their conversation. But, at 70 years old, Bochy may be at a point in his career when he’s ready to just be helpful to one of his former teams.

Bruce Bochy as Rangers Manager

Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young — a former player of Bochy’s in San Diego — hired the former Padres and Giants manager before the 2023 season to bring credibility to the organization. It worked.

In his first season he guided the Rangers to their first world championship, one that featured Texas winning every road game they played in the postseason. With that, he joined a rare club of managers that had won four or more World Series titles and became the third manager to win a World Series title in both leagues.

Texas never replicated that in 2024 or 2025, as the offense suffered an unexpected downturn and the team failed to make the playoffs. Bochy finished with a 249-237 record as Rangers manager. After the season, he and the franchise parted ways. Bochy told the Morning News that he and Young had a conversation after the season about the franchise’s desire to trim payroll. He also confirmed the team wanted to extend him after the 2024 season, but he asked to wait until the end of his contract to talk.

Young confirmed after the season that Bochy was offered a position in the Rangers’ front office, but Bochy will join the Giants, who are now run by his former catcher, Buster Posey. As a special advisor to baseball operations, he will re-join the franchise that he led to three World Series titles in five seasons and paved his way to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Bochy played in the Majors as a catcher but was never an everyday starter. He made his impression on the game as one of the best managers of the last quarter-century. He is 2,252-2,266 as a manager and has the sixth-most victories in baseball history. He passed Baker and Sparky Anderson during the 2025 season with the Rangers. He also led the San Diego Padres to the 1998 World Series.

