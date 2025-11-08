Can Rangers Find Next Sebastian Walcott with International Bonus Pool Money?
The Texas Rangers, like every other MLB team, will spend the next couple of months nailing down talent outside of the United States.
The Rangers have nearly $7 million to spend in international bonus pool money — $6.679 million to be precise. That puts Texas in the middle of the pack when it comes to bonus pool money, alongside Atlanta, both Chicago franchises, both Los Angeles franchise, Philadelphia and Washington.
The Rangers have put that money to good use of late, most notably Triple-A infielder Sebastian Walcott. Texas signed him to a $3.2 million bonus in January of 2023 out of his native Bahamas. Now, he’s the No. 1 overall prospect in the system and could earn a Major League job sometime in 2026. He won’t turn 20 until March.
Can the Rangers find another like him? Texas can, and there are some intriguing options.
Rangers Seeking International Talent
MLB.com recently published its Top 50 list of the best international prospects for the 2026 cycle, which starts on January 15. Teams can use their bonus pools to sign as many players as they like, so long as they don’t go over. Players signed for $10,000 or less don’t count again the pool. Players must also be at least 16 years old.
While the article didn’t connect the Rangers to any particular prospect, their international scouts have been working in places like the Dominican Republic connecting with talent for years. Sometimes it can be helpful to look at prospects that have produced Major League players in the past as a guidepost for what could happen.
One such city is Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. Former Rangers outfielder Nelson Cruz is from there. Another Puerto Plata native, Wandy Asigen, a shortstop, is the No. 2 overall prospect.
Venezuela is another talent hotbed and is the home country of Houston Astros star Jose Altuve, among other talented Major League players. MLB.com pointed out that Venezuela native Angeibel Gomez is the No. 4 overall prospect and was the MVP of the Amateur Scouting League in 2024.
Teams tend to have agreements in place before the window opens on Jan. 15. In some cases, scouts have cultivated relationships that allow those agreements to be struck years before the signing.
If the Rangers are to find another Walcott abroad, they’ll have to pay up. The good news is they have the money to do it.