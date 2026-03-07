Evan Carter Facing Crucial Challenge to Be Available for Rangers All Season

Evan Carter wants to play as much as possible. The Texas Rangers want him available as much as possible. Neither points are in dispute.

But, Carter’s body has been uncooperative to this point. He has missed 216 out of a possible 324 games the last two seasons. He’s had a stress reacton in his back, a balky quad and a wrist fracture. The Texas front office loves his talent. But, like several other players on the roster, he faces a crossroads this year.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

He needs to produce. To do that, he needs to stay healthy.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker has talked all spring about being “available” for 162 games. Carter has taken the note. As he talked with 105.5 The Fan’s “K&C Masterpiece” show in Surprise, Ariz., he talked about the difference.

Evan Carter’s 2026 Goals

#Rangers OF Evan Carter discussed playing left field vs. center field with @OThankKevin and @inthemageors, as the club looks to keep him healthy this season pic.twitter.com/DslhkXQgET — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) March 6, 2026

Carter isn’t setting a goal for number of games played this year. It’s about how many games he’s available to play that’s the key number.

“Actually playing 162 [games] versus being available for 162 is two different things you know?” Carter said. “I think for me and the type of player I am, right now it might be unrealistic to say, ‘I'm going to play 162 games this year.’ But I want to stay off the IL and be available for 162 games. That's a different story and that's kind of my goal this year.”

Part of that discussion has been whether to play Carter in center field or left field. When Carter was promoted to the Majors in late 2023, he played left field. In 2024 when he made the opening day roster, he played left field but he was hurt too early in the season for the Rangers to get him full-time reps in center.

He played his games in center field in 2025 and he’s an above-average defender at either position. In spring training, the Rangers have been flipping Carter and Wyat Langford to cross-train both. Carter admits playing left field isn’t as hard on the body as right field.

“You don't necessarily cover as much ground [in left field],” Carter said. “It's one of those things where a low percentage catch in left field might be something where you only take a few steps versus in center field a low percentage catch, I just made a 40-yard run in the gap and caught the ball.”

For now, the Rangers are committed to Langford in left and Carter in center. But there are other factors. Carter, a left-handed hitter, has been terrible against left-handed pitching and has largely been platooned. Schumaker said this offseason that Carter must get better against lefties. Many of his game reps and backfield reps have been against left-handers.

The Rangers have adopted a patient approach with Carter because his bat is special. He has, at minimum, 20/20 potential at the plate. Earlier this season he said with a healthy season he could steal 30 bases. He’s batted in the leadoff spot in many spring training games, which could be a nod to where he might hit in the regular season.

But none of it matters if Carter isn’t available. He knows that. It’s why the emphasis this season is on being available and not playing every single game.