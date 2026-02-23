Experienced Outfielder Pushing for Rangers’ Opening Day Spot

The Texas Rangers went out this offseason and made a handful of moves that easily put them back into contention as AL West threats. After winning the World Series in 2023, the Rangers haven't sniffed the playoffs, but this year has a different feel about it than others.

Some key offseason moves that stand out are the acquisitions of Mackenzie Gore from the Washington Nationals to bolster the starting rotation and Brandon Nimmo from the New York Mets in exchange for Marcus Semien to bolster the lineup, on top of bullpen depth additions.

One signing that has flown under the radar that has the chance to work in Texas' favor this spring is the signing of veteran outfielder/first baseman Mark Canha. The Rangers and Canha agreed to a minor league deal as Canha looks to find his way back to the big leagues after a down 2025.

Canha Named Dark Horse Roster Candidate

Kansas City Royals outfielder Mark Canha (21) at bat | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

MLB.com's Kennedi Landry listed Canha as the Rangers' dark horse candidate to make the opening day roster out of spring training. Canha was DFA'd by the Kansas City Royals last season after spending 46 games with the franchise, which sparked a change in mindset for the veteran.

“I'd never been DFAed before; so when that happens, it changes your mindset a little bit. I went into the offseason with a mindset of, 'No. 1, I need to think about some things. I need to reflect on this and see what I want to do.' Spring Training came around and my natural instinct kicked in and like, well, it's still in there. So might as well keep going," Canha told reporters via MLB.com.

For a player who has had a spot on a Major League roster every year since 2015, nearing the end of his playing career, Canha is banking on the fact that he's still got enough in him to help contribute and do so for the Texas Rangers.

Detroit Tigers first base Mark Canha (21) gets ready to bat. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The power that was once in his bat isn't there anymore, but a few seasons ago, with the Detroit Tigers, he was able to send seven balls over the wall before ultimately getting traded to the San Francisco Giants. He hit one home run in his tenure in Kansas City last season.

If the Rangers are looking for some outfield help at the corners or even want to slap a right-handed hitter in a very lefty-dominant lineup, there's a world where Canha makes the opening day roster.