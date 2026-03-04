Brandon Nimmo to Make Rangers Spring Training Debut Against Brazil
The Texas Rangers return to their spring training home in Surprise, Ariz., to host Team Brazil in a World Baseball Classic exhibition game on Wednesday.
The Rangers (7-5) were off on Tuesday, their first off day of spring training since their arrival on Feb. 10. Team Brazil is gearing up for pool play in the WBC. Texas is starting two of its biggest starts to get their work in.
Outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Mets in November for Marcus Semien, will start in right field. He has been on a slower ramp-up than other veterans for game action, a path he used the past few seasons in New York to great impact.
The other is pitcher Jacob deGrom, who has been on his own ramp-up since he arrived on Feb. 10. He’s on a similar schedule to last year when he made his first spring start in early March.
The game will be at Billy Parker Stadium in Surprise, Ariz., beginning at 1:05 p.m. mountain and 2:05 p.m. central time.
Here is a breakdown of the game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.
Texas Rangers vs. Team Brazil
At Billy Parker Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.
Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT
TV/Radio: None.
Records: Texas: 7-5.
Rangers Starting Pitcher
RHP Jacob deGrom: 0-0, 0.00 ERA
deGrom will get either three or four starts in Surprise, depending on how the Rangers want to slot him in the opening day rotation. He’s coming off a 2025 in which he was the American League comeback player of the year, his first full season after 2023 Tommy John surgery and his best season since 2019.
Rangers Batting Order
RF Brandon Nimmo
CF Evan Carter
1B Jake Burger
2B Josh Smith
C Danny Jansen
LF Mark Canha
3B Tyler Wade
SS Ezequiel Duran
DH Aaron Zavala
Rangers Injuries
3B Josh Jung: Has a Grade 1 adductor strain and will be shut down until at least March 10.
INF Justin Foscue: Has a left hamstring injury and will be shut down until at least March 10.
INF Cody Freeman: Freeman has a lumbar stress reaction and will be out for the next several weeks
LHP Cody Bradford: Bradford is throwing two bullpen sessions this week as he continues his ramp-up from internal brace surgery on his left elbow.
LHP Jordan Montgomery: The 2023 World Series hero is recovering from Tommy John surgery and hopes to be ready for the Majors by the All-Star break.
Texas Rangers Spring Training Schedule, Results
Bold: denotes home games; times CT/MT; SS – Split Squad games; game times subject to change.
Feb. 20: Kansas City 7, Texas 3
Feb. 21: Texas 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Feb. 22 Texas 9, Colorado 5
Feb. 23 Texas 6, Los Angeles Angels 0
Feb. 24 Arizona 6, Texas 4
Feb. 25 Texas 11, Cleveland 4
Feb. 26 Brewers 5, Rangers 1
Feb. 26 Athletics 7, Rangers 3
Feb. 27 Chicago White Sox 3, Texas 1
Feb. 28 Texas 7, Los Angeles Dodgers (ss) 6
March 1 Texas 9, Seattle 4
March 2 Texas 3, Cleveland 1
March 4 vs. Brazil WBC, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT
March 5 vs. Kansas City Royals, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan
March 6 vs. Seattle Mariners, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT
March 7 at San Francisco Giants (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan
March 8 vs. Los Angeles Angels (ss), 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan
March 9 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 pm MT/3:05 pm CT
March 10 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT
March 12 vs. Athletics, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT
March 13 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT
March 14 vs. San Diego Padres (ss), 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, TV: RSN; Radio: 105.3 The Fan
March 14 at Cincinnati Reds (ss), TBA
March 15 at Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/3:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan
March 16 vs. Chicago White Sox, 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan
March 18 vs. Kansas City Royals, 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan
March 19 at Milwaukee Brewers, 6:10 pm MT/8:10 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan
March 20 Rangers prospects vs. Royals prospects, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, RSN
March 20 vs. San Francisco Giants (ss), 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: RSN; Radio: 105.3 The Fan
March 21 at Arizona Diamondbacks, TBA, Radio: 105.3 The Fan
March 23 Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 7:05 p.m. CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM
March 24 Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 1:05 p.m. CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 1270 KFLC-AM
NOTE: Surprise is one hour behind Texas time through March 7 (Mountain Time) and two hours behind beginning March 8 (Pacific Time)
Cactus League Home Games Played at, Surprise Stadium/Billy Parker Field, Surprise, AZ
Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow postinspostcard