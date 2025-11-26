Former GM Jim Bowden Declares Early Winner In Rangers-Mets Blockbuster Trade

When a baseball trade is made, it's often difficult to tell right away which team won the deal. One side may have gotten the better player or more talent on paper, but it's impossible to predict the future and know how the trade will actually play out on the field. Many times, it takes years to determine which team won a particular trade.

That said, some trades are easier to evaluate than others, especially one-for-one trades like this week's deal between the Texas Rangers and New York Mets. The Rangers gave up Marcus Semien for Brandon Nimmo, sacrificing some infield defense for a better bat in the lineup.

While parties on both sides like the deal for various reasons, former GM Jim Bowden believes one team clearly got the better end of it.

Bowden Concerned by Marcus Semien's Decline

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Monday's episode of "Foul Territory," Bowden explained why he thinks Texas won the trade, citing concerns with Semien's age (35), costly price tag and declining offensive performance.

"What concerns me a little bit in watching him last year is age and decline are getting to him in my opinion from what I've seen," Bowden said. "It reminds me a lot of when I was watching Barry Larkin at the end of his career. I just feel like three years at $72 million is not gonna end well, especially from an offensive perspective."

Marcus Semien improves the Mets defense, but the age decline is real.



With Brandon Nimmo being three years younger and cheaper per season, the Rangers got the better side of this deal, says @JimBowdenGM. pic.twitter.com/zcmmia1QaK — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 24, 2025

While Semien's defense remains elite, his hitting numbers are clearly trending in the wrong direction. His batting average, OBP, slugging, home runs and WAR have all decreased in each of the last two seasons, which doesn't bode well for a player entering the back half of his 30s.

Citi Field isn't an easy place to hit, either, making a late-career rebound even less likely for the three-time All-Star.

Why Bowden Prefers Nimmo Over Semien

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While Bowden doesn't love Semien at this stage of his career, he's considerably higher on Nimmo, who's two and a half years younger and cheaper on an annual basis.

"On the other side, for Texas, this made a lot of sense," Bowden said. "I think that Nimmo being three years younger, I think that's the better side of the deal."

Nimmo is younger and a better hitter than Semien at this stage of their careers with superior power and on-base skills. He also frees up some money for the Rangers, allowing them to spend elsewhere to improve the roster or keep Corey Seager for the time being.

Taking everything into account, it's not hard to see why Bowden likes this deal for Texas and thinks it got the better side of it.

