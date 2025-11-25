MLB Insider Jon Heyman Explains Why Rangers Made Shocking Blockbuster Trade With Mets

The MLB world received a shocking jolt on Sunday when multiple media outlets reported that the Texas Rangers are trading Marcus Semien to the New York Mets for Brandon Nimmo.

The offseason is only a few weeks old, but this is easily the biggest move of the winter thus far. Semien is a three-time All-Star who's only two years removed from helping lead the Rangers to their first World Series title in franchise history, while Nimmo is one of the sport's most reliable sluggers.

Both players are on nine-figure deals with several years remaining on their contracts, making the trade even more jarring. One-for-one trades of star players are relatively rare in baseball, especially this early in the offseason.

Shortly after the news broke on Sunday, MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post joined MLB Network to break down the trade and explain why it happened.

Jon Heyman Explains Stunning Mets-Rangers Swap

According to Heyman, the Mets were looking to upgrade defensively after missing the playoffs following their shocking second-half collapse. He said they also wanted to balance their lefty-heavy lineup by adding a right-handed bat.

"The Mets felt they needed to improve their defense and get more right-handed, and they did both of those things with this trade," Heyman said.

"Texas needed offense, the Mets needed defense and thus, this trade was made."@JonHeyman breaks down the reported deal sending Brandon Nimmo to the Rangers for Marcus Semien. pic.twitter.com/opVQk0AxNJ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 24, 2025

Not only is Semien right-handed, but he's also one of the best defensive second basemen in baseball. He won his second career Gold Glove this season after leading American League second basemen in fielding percentage (.996) and total zone runs (13)

While Semien is 35 and has declined offensively in two straight seasons, New York is apparently okay with that as long as he helps shore up their infield defense and continues to provide elite fielding.

Brandon Nimmo Gives Texas Big Offensive Boost

Meanwhile, Nimmo is coming off three consecutive seasons with over 20 home runs. He should provide some much-needed power to a lackluster Rangers offense that missed the postseason after ranking 18th in MLB in homers and 26th in slugging percentage last year.

"Brandon Nimmo obviously upgrades the offense for Texas," Heyman added, noting that Nimmo's .760 OPS was nearly 100 points higher than Semien's .669 OPS last season. Nimmo is also two and a half years younger than Semien, which is important for a Rangers lineup that started showing its age in 2025.

"Texas needed offense, the Mets needed defense and thus, this trade was made," Heyman concluded.

