Futures of Remaining Rangers Coaches 'Remains Unclear' After Maddux Departure
If there was one coach the Texas Rangers should have done everything in their power to keep following the managerial change earlier in the offseason, that would have been pitching coach Mike Maddux.
Unfortunately, despite offering him an opportunity to remain with the team under Skip Schumaker, the veteran coach decided to leave and accept the same role with the Los Angeles Angels. That is a massive blow for the Rangers, who saw their pitching staff put together the best ERA in baseball this year and is losing a ton of those arms.
Maddux's departure also comes after longtime catching coach Bobby Wilson announced he was leaving Texas, a move that was surprising to many considering he was with the club under two different regimes prior to this latest change.
What's the Future of Other Rangers Coaches?
Naturally, the attention turns to the other coaches who were on the staff this past season and what their futures are going to be with the club. While some changes were likely once Schumaker was named the skipper, there was some expectation that many of the same staff members would remain in place.
However, it sounds like there isn't clarity on whether the remainder of the coaches will be back with the Rangers or not, which could create a situation where president of baseball operations Chris Young and Schumaker are trying to piece together a staff.
"The futures of the rest of Bochy's staff remains unclear. That includes hitting coaches Bret Boone, Justin Viele and Seth Conner, bullpen coach Jordan Tiegs, assistant pitching coach Dave Bush, as well as third-base coach Tony Beasley, first-base coach Corey Ragsdale and bench coach Luis Urueta," reported Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.
Chris Young Stated He Wanted Retention
At the end of the season press conference, Young didn't mince words when it came to what he wanted when it came to retention.
"We have a number of coaches whose contracts are expiring. But I will say that everybody is in good standing. Our hope is that a number of them will be back, if not all of them. It's still to be determined," he stated at the time.
His goal of having everyone back in 2026 under Schumaker is not going to happen following the departures of Maddux and Wilson. But that also gives an indication as to how he's viewing the futures of the rest of the staff that was mentioned above.
It will be interesting to see how this ultimately plays out. But there's no question that not having Maddux back is going to be a major obstacle that has to be overcome.