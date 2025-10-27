MLB Analyst Lists Rangers as Potential Trade Destination for Red Sox Star
The Texas Rangers enter the winter months with a decent amount of boxes to check off their list of needs ahead of the 2026 season.
Despite a competitive 2025, they were unable to make the postseason at the end of the day, and with that, they need to be able to turn things around and continue to add to a roster that is heavily built around its veteran presence.
With Skip Schumacher taking over as manager, a new vision may be somewhat put into place for the Rangers, both in the short and long term. With that, the team could be looking to add via free agency or through trades this offseason, in an attempt to add not only more top-end talent but also more depth to a squad that just could use some more help.
A name who has been tied to Texas has been Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, who had been talked about as an option in the media back at the deadline as well. Now, Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has reopened the discussion, as he expects Duran to be traded this offseason.
What Did Jim Bowden Have to Say About a Potential Duran Trade?
In Bowden's recent article discussing potential trades this upcoming offseason, Duran was mentioned as one of the more likely candidates. He had the following to say about the move being possible, and which teams could be likely to try to take a shot at a trade for him:
"Duran’s name keeps coming up in trade rumors and it now sounds like the Red Sox will move on from him this winter," he wrote. He listed the Rangers, along with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians as other potential destinations, citing the fact that Duran is under team control through 2028.
Duran would be a huge addition to an outfield unit that already has some promise for the Rangers. An extra-base hit machine, Duran had a slightly less impressive 2025 as compared to the previous season, but still looked quite good in most scenarios. He slashed .256/.332/.442 with 86 runs, 84 RBI, 16 home runs, 24 stolen bases, 13 triples, 169 strikeouts and 60 walks.
While he was not as great as he was in that outstanding 2024 campaign, Duran still has plenty left in the tank and would be a valuable addition to Texas if they were able to fork up the value needed to acquire him in a trade.