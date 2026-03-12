Rangers OF Brandon Nimmo Explains Why He Sprints to First Base After Walk

Corey Seager knew enough about Brandon Nimmo to poke fun at him in an early spring training game this season in Surprise, Ariz.

In one of Seager’s earliest at-bats in spring training he drew a walk. After he did, he sprinted to first base. Seager doesn’t do that. But Nimmo does on a regular basis. Even though Nimmo was not on the field that day, he was in on the joke. So was everyone who has seen a New York Mets game for a decade.

Whenever Nimmo draws a walk, he sprints to first base. Everyone else trots. Why? Nimmo explained in a recent interview with Rangers Sports Network.

Brandon Nimmo’s Sprinting Habit

Nimmo said he was taught the habit by his father. Nimmo grew up in Cheyenne, Wyo., where he played for East High School. He played a lot of non-high school baseball too and the habit was born out of what his father taught him about the game — anything can happen.

“It started with my dad teaching me when I was young that the ball could get by the catcher and you could possibly get to second base,” Nimmo said. “So, for me it was a way of respecting the game and playing the game hard and not taking anything for granted. But it just became a habit and it continued through pro ball.”

Nimmo was the Mets’ first-round pick in the 2011 MLB draft. He’s played more than a decade, and he has MLB bona fides. In other words, he doesn’t have to prove hustle every day. Yet, as he worked his way through the minor leagues and into the Majors, the habit persisted. It’s now his trademark.

It’s still about that “anything can happen” credo. But Nimmo said it also helps him mentally during a game. It sets him up for what’s next.

“In pro ball I think it became even more so like, ‘I won the at-bat, I’m getting down to first base quickly to get the signs and move on to the next thing so I can help try to make my team win, score,’” he said. “It’s kind of like an exclamation point of winning the at-bat for me. So I was ready to move on to the next thing and try to win the next pitch.”

The 32-year-old is making a full-time transition to right field after playing most of his career in left and center field. In a 10-year career with the Mets he slashed .262/.364/.438 with 135 home runs and 462 RBI. With an on-base percentage of .354, he gets on base a lot. When he walks, he runs. And the Rangers hope he runs a lot this season.