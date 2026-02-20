MLB Insider Reveals Rangers Hopes for Evan Carter at Spring Training

The Texas Rangers have set their sights on getting a few of their key players to become better producers in 2026.

Josh Jung is a name that has been thrown around quite a bit. Same goes for first baseman Jake Burger. Both experienced a subpar campaign in 2025 in which both were sent down to Triple-A Round Rock to work on their swings at various points in the season.

Another player they hope can bounce back is left fielder Evan Carter. Carter was a huge part of their run to a 2023 World Series crown, joining the team in September, showing exceptional plate discipline and playing Gold Glove level defense. Since then, injuries have been his biggest problem.

One MLB insider, Tom Verducci, talked about what the Rangers hope for Carter in an appearance on MLB Network.

Rangers Want Evan Carter to Win Job

"They want [Evan Carter] to be the everyday center fielder. They love what they're seeing out of [him]."



The Rangers are preparing for their first exhibition game on Friday against the Kansas City Royals. That begins a long schedule in which Carter is likely to play most of the games. Verducci said he spoke to Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young, and he said Texas wants Carter to do something specific this spring.

“They want him to be the everyday center fielder — they'd rather not platoon him,” Verducci said. “He's going to go to camp to win the job on an everyday basis. If he can't, if they need to platoon maybe Wyatt Langford slides over to center. But right now, they love where he’s at. They’re saying Evan Carter is bigger, he’s going to hit the ball harder, we know the swing and the strike zone discipline plays.”

Health has been Carter's biggest issue since 2024. Carter has played just 108 games in the past two seasons — 45 in 2024 and 63 in 2025.

He missed most of that season with a back injury that was eventually diagnosed as a stress reaction. Last season he had a slower ramp up in spring training as he had to regroove his swing to help take pressure off his back.

He started the campaign in the minor league and was quickly promoted. But more injuries came up. He had a quad injury, back spasms and a right wrist fracture that ended his season in August. For his MLB career he has played in 131 games and slashed .235/.326/.420 with 15 home runs and 52 RBI.

Texas is hoping he can play in that many games in 2026. If so, he could take a huge leap in production, one that better lines up with his debut in 2023.