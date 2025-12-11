MLB Insider Sheds Light About All-Star Infielder's Future With Rangers

It was a quiet MLB Winter Meetings for Chris Young and the Texas Rangers. That wasn't surprising given the questions surrounding what they are willing to spend this season and what they are looking to cut in terms of payroll.

One name that was mentioned at the Winter Meetings as possibly being moved was shortstop Corey Seager. He signed a huge 10-year, $325 million contract before the 2022 season, and he has $186 million remaining on his contract. Getting out from under that is not going to be easy for the Rangers' front office.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that Texas is facing a payroll crunch and isn't looking to shed the remaining $186 million on his contract, and would have to be blown away to move the two-time World Series MVP.

Rangers Listening on Shortstop Corey Seager in Trade Talks

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Passan pointed out that Seager is the best option for teams looking for an upgrade in either free agency or through a trade at shortstop.

"Texas isn't looking to shed the remaining $186 million on his contract. The return would need to overwhelm the Rangers. But they are facing a payroll crunch, and with Alonso landing a $155 million deal and Schwarber reaping $150 million, Seager's deal is quite appealing,'' Passan wrote.

The Rangers are going to go through some big changes this offseason. They already traded Marcus Semien to the New York Mets and also non-tendered Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim. That is the beginning of shedding payroll, and they could shed even more by trading Seager. However, as Passan pointed out, "The return would need to overwhelm the Rangers.''

Trading away Seager would signal a rebuild in Skip Schumaker's first season as manager, but if his deal wasn't owed $186 million, they would not be considering trading him. Seager's 2025 season was cut short with injuries. He played in only 102 games and slashed .271/.373/.487 with 21 home runs and 50 RBIs. He finished with a 6.1 WAR, the second-highest of his career.

Just what the direction is for the front office in Texas this season remains to be seen. Trading Seager signals a step back, but if they hold onto him, they are limited in how much they can spend this season while trying to make additions to the roster for Schumaker.

The Rangers were hit hard with injuries last season and return a stout top-of-the-rotation in 2026, but addressing their needs offensively and trading away Seager would send mixed messages. This is expected to be a retool in Arlington, not a rebuild this offseason.

More Rangers On SI