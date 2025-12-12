MLB Writer Believes Corey Seager Trade Is ‘Extremely Unlikely’ for Rangers

The Texas Rangers were rather underwhelming in the recent MLB Winter Meetings, but one recurring name seems to be popping up in trade talk: Corey Seager. President of baseball operations Chris Young has been adamant about retaining his 31-year-old shortstop, but rumors continue to circulate.

As expected, several franchises have reportedly been eyeing Seager, including the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. However, there haven't been any serious bites. During the offseason, each team explores options to boost them in upcoming campaigns. According to Grant, Young explained the process, stating:

"So teams do their job and their diligence trying to find out who’s available and who’s not, but I can’t say there’s any substance to anything more than a normal check-in, normal operating procedure for this time of year. Everyone does it.”

While this should offer some relief to Texas fans, Major League Baseball can be unpredictable. We have seen several unexpected moves take place this year alone. Nonetheless, nearly all signs are pointing toward Seager staying with the Rangers. Is there any substance to this?

Seager Trade is Unconvincing

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Regardless of how much reassurance a franchise tries to provide, predictions and rumors will still rise to the surface. With that said, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report firmly believes that the possibility of Seager landing with another ball club is "extremely unlikely," but he does reiterate that such a move wouldn't be impossible.

Losing their key infielder would be incredibly disappointing, particularly considering how productive he tends to be at the plate. Despite facing injury in 2025, he still managed to slash .271/.373/.487 across 102 games, logging 21 home runs and 50 RBIs. He remains one of the team's best hitters.

There's still plenty of time for the Rangers to shake up their roster, but for their sake, retaining Seager would be a wise decision. Ultimately, shipping him out in exchange for another player would likely pose more risk than reward. Texas is well aware of what losing him could mean for the franchise, which is a prime reason why they haven't expressed interest in sending him elsewhere.

As always, Major League Baseball teams never fail to include elements of surprise during the offseason, but for now, Rangers fans can take a deep breath knowing that the likelihood of losing their star is incredibly slim at this time.

Recommended Articles