MLB Writer's Prediction Has Rangers Landing Gold Glove Outfielder in Free Agency

One question this offseason for the Texas Rangers is whether they trade or keep Adolis García. If they keep him, then first-year manager Skip Schumaker could use him as his DH. The other option is trading him and moving on from the veteran.

If they choose the latter, then they would need to plug someone in the outfield with budding stars Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford. Bleacher Report made some free agent predictions, and they have veteran outfielder Harrison Bader joining Texas on a multi-year deal.

If the Rangers were to target Bader in free agency, it would make sense. He played for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022 when Schumaker was on the coaching staff, just one year after he won a Gold Glove. He knows what to expect from the 32-year-old.

Rangers Predicted to Sign Harrison Bader in Free Agency

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicted free agent landing spots for their top 25 free agents this offseason, and he has Bader reuniting with Schumaker in Texas. Money is a question for the Rangers this season, and just how much they will spend, and Kelly predicted a two-year deal for $27 million with a $13 million club option for 2028.

Bader began the 2025 season with the Minnesota Twins, but he was traded at the deadline to the Philadelphia Phillies, where he became one of the better deadline acquisitions. He slashed .305/.361/.463 with an OPS of .824 following the deal. He had five home runs and drove in 16 runs while clubbing 11 doubles for the Phillies.

"Harrison Bader split 2025 with the Twins and Phillies, and he was particularly impressive after being traded to the latter, hitting .305 with an .824 OPS after putting on the red pinstripes. He provided a spark for the Phillies, and brings an edge to whatever team he's on. At a position without many impact players, it wasn't surprising to see him decline his half of a $10 million mutual option and test free agency,'' Kelly wrote.

Schumaker made it known after he was hired that fixing the Rangers' offense in 2026 is something the organization will look to do this offseason. Bader isn't a name that you would think can come in and fix it, but his ability to spray the ball all over the park with occasional power seems like a perfect fit for Texas. He slashed .277/.347/.449 combined between the Twins and Phillies. He hit 17 home runs and had 54 RBIs with an .796 OPS.

"Not only did he post a career-high .796 OPS in 2025, but he remains a tremendous defender. Bader was primarily a left fielder for the Twins, posting seven defensive runs saved and three outs above average in 496 innings at that spot. He shifted back to center on a full-time basis with the Phillies, finishing the year with six DRS and three OAA in 568.2 center field innings. You can bet the team that submits the winning offer for Bader this offseason will view him as a center fielder,'' Kelly added.

Adding a Gold Glove outfielder, even at 32 years old, is something the Rangers would jump at, but only at the right price.

